A's vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 28
The Athletics are one of the more surprising teams of the season. They're sitting at 14-14 and just two games back from the top spot in the American League West. They also just beat the Texas Rangers twice in a three-game series last week.
They'll face the Rangers once again to start this week's action, but this time it will be a four-game series in Arlington.
It's time to dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series-opener.
Athletics vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Athletics -1.5 (+145)
- Rangers +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Athletics -110
- Rangers -110
Total
- 9 (Over -112/Under -108)
Athletics vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 28
- Game Time: 8:05 PM EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+
- Athletics Record: 14-14
- Rangers Record: 15-13
Athletics vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: JP Sears, LHP (3-2, 3.21 ERA)
- Texas: Patrick Corbin, LHP (2-0, 3.77 ERA)
Athletics vs. Rangers Best Prop Bet
- Patrick Corbin UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125) via DraftKings
One of the biggest strengths of the Athletics has been their plate discipline. They have the fourth lowest strikeout percentage in the Majors, striking out on just 19.4% of their plate appearances. Tonight, I'm looking to fade the Rangers' starter, Patrick Corbin, in a couple of different ways. One of those ways is going to take the UNDER on his strikeout total. He has only surpassed 4.5 strikeouts once in his three starts.
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Patrick Corbin has been fine in his first three starts, but I won't be fooled. He remains one of the worst starting pitchers in the Majors. He hasn't had an ERA lower than 5.20 since the 2020 season and while he has a 3.77 ERA so far this season, his 5.42 FIP tells us that he's still just as bad as he has been for years.
The Athletics offense has certainly been good enough to take advantage of Corbin's arm. They rank seventh in OPS ahead of tonight's game, well above the Rangers who rank just 25th. I'm surprised the odds are set at just a pick'em.
Pick: Athletics -110 via DraftKings
