Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Falcons vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7
Two potential playoff teams in the NFC face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 7, as the Atlanta Falcons hit the road against the San Francisco 49ers as they look to pull off their third straight win.
Atlanta has knocked off Washington (in Week 4) and Buffalo (in Week 6) before and after its Week 5 bye, and it’s suddenly back in the mix to make the playoffs in the NFC after a 1-2 start.
Still, oddsmakers have the Falcons set as underdogs against a San Francisco team that has been dealt a ton of injury blows in the 2025 season, including losing Fred Warner for the season in Week 6.
Could that open the door for Atlanta to cover – and potentially pull off an upset – in primetime?
There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, and the prop market should be interesting with stars like Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey and Drake London all off to strong starts in 2025.
The SI Betting team has been breaking down picks for this matchup all week long, and I’ve curated some of our favorites right here ahead of Sunday Night Football in Week 7.
- Atlanta Falcons +3.5 (-115) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
- Kendrick Bourne Anytime TD (+230) – Peter Dewey
- Bijan Robinson OVER 117.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
Atlanta Falcons +3.5 (-115) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game in the NFL season – and he was able to grab Atlanta before this line moved to 2.5:
The San Francisco 49ers have continued to see their injuries pile up, and while they're expected to potentially get back George Kittle this weekend, some of their underlying numbers are still extremely concerning. For example, they're 21st in the NFL in DVOA and just 17th in Net Yards per Play.
The Falcons are continuing to figure things out offensively, but their defense has quietly been one of the most effective in the NFL to begin the season. There's an argument to be made that they're still being undervalued in the betting market with the amount of weapons they have on offense and the numbers they've posted on defense to date.
Kendrick Bourne Anytime TD (+230) – Peter Dewey
49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has stepped in to play a huge role with his team banged up on offense, and he is a great bet to score at this price on Sunday night:
Kendrick Bourne has carved out a nice role for himself since returning to the 49ers, and he’s really come on over the last two weeks, catching 15 of his 20 targets for 284 yards (142 yards in each game).
He’s yet to find the end zone, but I think that changes in Week 7.
Bourne has played at least 66.7 percent of the snaps in four games in a row, and he’s done enough to carve out a permanent role in this offense – even once the 49ers are healthy at receiver.
Atlanta has only given up seven passing scores in five games this season, but there’s a chance Bourne ends up as the top target on the outside once again on Sunday night.
At this price, he’s worth a look given his target volume over the last few weeks.
Bijan Robinson OVER 117.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
Arguably the best all-around player in the NFL, Robinson is a terrific prop target for the Falcons after totaling 238 yards in Week 6:
Robinson does it all for Atlanta, and he’s put together some insane yardage total through the first five games of the season:
- Week 1: 24 Rush Yards, 100 Rec Yards – 124 Total
- Week 2: 143 Rush Yards, 25 Rec Yards – 168 Total
- Week 3: 72 Rush Yards, 39 Rec Yards – 111 Total
- Week 4: 75 Rush Yards, 106 Rec Yards – 181 Total
- Week 6: 170 Rush Yards, 68 Rec Yards – 238 Total
Even though the 49ers are allowing just 4.1 yards per carry this season, the loss of Fred Warner is huge, as he could have been used to guard Robinson in the passing game. I don’t know how San Fran – or any team – matches up with the star running back with all that he does for this offense.
Robinson should push 20 touches in this game, and he’s cleared 117.5 yards in four games, including a whopping 238 in Week 6.
