Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Lions vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3)
The NFL saved the best for last in Week 3, as the Detroit Lions hit the road to play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in what I’d consider the game of the week.
Both of these teams are off to 1-1 starts after losing in Week 1, but their offenses bounced to each put up over 40 points in wins in Week 2.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are favored at home in this game, but the Lions and Jared Goff won’t be an easy out after hanging 52 points on the Chicago Bears in Week 2.
This could end up being a crucial game for these teams in the final playoff standings even though they are in different conferences, as this is a matchup that many may have considered a toss up ahead of the 2025 season.
When it comes to betting on Monday night’s action, the SI Betting team has you covered.
We’re broken down picks for the game, player props and more to help bettors take advantage of what should be an interesting Week 3 battle.
Here’s a complete breakdown of some of our favorite plays for Lions vs. Ravens!
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Lions vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Baltimore Ravens -4.5 (-112) vs. Detroit Lions – Iain MacMillan
- David Montgomery Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey
- Lamar Jackson OVER 220.5 Passing Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
Baltimore Ravens -4.5 (-112) vs. Detroit Lions – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week – why he’s backing the Ravens on Monday night:
I came into this season with the belief that the Baltimore Ravens are by far the best team in the NFL, and nothing I've seen, including a tough Week 1 loss, has swayed my opinion on that. Their defense came to life in Week 2 against the Browns, and they rank inside the top three in virtually every single offensive metric.
The Lions aren't as bad as they looked in Week 1 against the Packers, but aren't as good as they looked in Week 2 against the Bears. They still have some issues that are going to arise when they face the elite teams in the NFL, and a road game against the Ravens is going to bring a lot of those problems to light for the second time in three weeks.
I'll lay the points on the Ravens on Monday night.
David Montgomery Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey
In a game with such a high total, David Montgomery is one running back listed at plus money that I believe is a great bet to score in this one:
David Montgomery is one of the few players listed as plus money in this game that I believe is a surefire bet to find the end zone.
Last season, Montgomery scored 12 times in 14 games, and he’s already scored one touchdown in the 2025 season.
While Jahmyr Gibbs is the lead back in this offense, Montgomery has seen his fair share of looks around the goal line, and he’s gotten 11 carries in each game this season. Overall, the Lions running back has 27 touches despite playing just 38.1 percent of the team’s snaps.
I think he’s worth a look against a Baltimore team that has given up three rushing scores and 4.2 yards per carry in the 2025 season.
Lamar Jackson OVER 220.5 Passing Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for a Jackson prop, this could be a sneaky play with the Lions ranking in the bottom-10 in the league in EPA/Pass on defense this season:
So far this season, Jackson has thrown for 434 yards and six touchdowns, clearing this yardage prop in just one of his two games.
However, he has a great matchup in Week 3 against a Detroit defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense.
While the Lions haven’t allowed a ton of passing yards this season, they were blown out in Week 1 and faced a weak Chicago team in Week 2. The Ravens’ offense is much more potent, and it’s worth noting that Jackson has yet to attempt 30 passes in a game yet has still cleared this line once.
Last season, Lamar averaged over 245 passing yards per game, so he’s worth a look on Monday night.
