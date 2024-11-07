Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football)
Thursday Night Football features an intriguing AFC North battle between two playoff hopefuls in the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
These teams played an absolute barnburner in Week 5, and the Ravens ended up beating Cincy in overtime after the Bengals missed a field goal of their own that would have iced the game.
That game had 79 combined points, and oddsmakers are expecting another high-scoring affair with both of these teams struggling defensively – the Ravens against the pass and the Bengals against the run – this season.
The SI Betting team has made several picks to make for this matchup, and we’ve put some of our favorites in one spot to help you lock in for tonight’s divisional clash.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bengals vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline (+220) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan
- Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-125) – Peter Dewey
- Derrick Henry OVER 90.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline (+220) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is getting bold in this game, as he expects the Bengals to pull off an upset on Thursday night. He explained why in this week’s Road to 272 – his column where he shares a bet for every NFL game, every week:
It's hard to lay this many points on a Ravens team whose secondary has been horrific this season. They're currently allowing 7.4 yards per pass attempt while ranking 29th in opponent dropback EPA and 23rd in opponent dropback success rate.
That's bad news for them considering they're now going to face one of the most potent pass attacks in the NFL in the Bengals, especially if they get a healthy Tee Higgins this week. Cincinnati's offense ranks fourth in dropback EPA and third in dropback success rate.
These two teams played in a 41-38 overtime shootout in Week 5 and I expect a similar result in the rematch on Thursday night, which is why I think there's plenty of value on the Bengals to win as +220 underdogs.
Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-125) – Peter Dewey
With Tee Higgins (doubtful) not expected to play on Thursday, star receiver Ja’Marr Chase should get all the work he can handle tonight. I shared why he’s a great target to find the end zone against a Ravens team he torched earlier this season:
The Ravens have been awful against the pass this season, allowing the most passing yards in the NFL and the third most passing touchdowns (18) in nine games.
Earlier this season, Ja’Marr Chase toasted this secondary for 10 catches, 193 yards and two scores.
After watching Joe Burrow throw for five scores last week (none to Chase), I have to expect that the No. 1 wideout will be more involved against Baltimore.
Burrow also threw for five scores in the first meeting against the Ravens this season.
Derrick Henry OVER 90.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
There are plenty of ways to bet on Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who is the favorite for the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, MacMillan shared why you should target Henry’s rushing yards in this week’s best props for Thursday Night Football:
The Bengals' run defense is as bad as the Ravens' secondary, so we're going to go ahead and bet the OVER 90.5 rushing yards for Derrick Henry. The Bengals come into this week ranking 30th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate.
Henry is already averaging 6.3 yards per carry and 116.9 yards per game so as long as he stays healthy and the Ravens stick to their run game, Henry could soar over this total on Thursday night.
