Best NFL Picks Today: Predictions for Packers vs. Browns, Bucs vs. Bengals in Preseason Week 1
The NFL preseason is in full swing, and there are a ton of games in action on Saturday, a small taste of what we will be returning to in less than a month in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 8.
This week, the SI Betting team has been previewing all of the preseason action, and we've compiled some of the top picks for Saturday's action to help you bet on these matchups.
Preseason games can be tricky since playing time for key players is up in the air, but it's football, so why not place a few wagers?
Here's a look at how Iain MacMillan and Reed Wallach are playing some of Saturday's contests!
Best NFL Picks Today for Saturday, Aug. 10
Odds viaFanDuel Sportsbook.
Packers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
Here's how our own Reed Wallach is playing the Packers-Browns matchup on Saturday:
While there may be a significant drop-off from the likes of Love to Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, I can’t justify this point spread for a preseason game.
Clifford has pro experience in preseason play, and it’s unknown how long Jameis Winston is going to play for the Browns, meaning that this matchup can quickly become a coin flip between seldom-used backups hunting for roster spots.
Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have pro experience, but the market has gone way too far on this one as points may be tough to come by on Saturday afternoon.
I’ll grab the points in what should be a competitive matchup that the Browns may win by home, but maybe not by margin.
PICK: Packers +5.5 -- Reed Wallach
Raiders vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
Looking for a total to play? Reed has you covered with his pick for this matchup between young quarterbacks:
Given Aidan O’Connell’s small track record as a head coach, preseason wins and losses don’t seem to be the primary focus for him, so I’m not interested in backing the Vikings as home underdogs.
Instead, I’m angling for the over.
With J.J. McCarthy expected to see plenty of run against a group of backups, I believe that he’ll be in position to succeed, and the likes of Nick Mullens playing as the third-string quarterback gives me confidence that the Vikings offense can maintain a decent level of play.
Meanwhile, the Raiders will have O’Connell and Gardner Minshew play about a quarter during the game against mainly backups, so both quarterbacks should be able to move the ball while in.
I’ll avoid a side and play the over on Saturday.
PICK: OVER 40.5 (-105)
Buccaneers vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
Iain MacMillan shared why he isn't afraid to take the points with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday:
The Bengals are expected to play their starters, including Joe Burrow, while the Buccaneers will sit most of their top players, including Baker Mayfield. That should make the Bengals the obvious side to bet on in this exhibition affair, correct?
Not so fast.
Yes, the Bengals will play most of their starters but we don't know for how long. I would lean towards them playing two series' at most, leaving the majority of the game to be played between backups. Is two series worth of play by the starts worth 6.5 points? I don't think so.
The Buccaneers will be able to do enough to keep this close, especially later in the game when the lack of depth on the Bengals' defense becomes apparent. I'll take the points with Tampa Bay.
Pick: Buccaneers +6.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
