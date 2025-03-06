Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet Predators to Take Down Kraken)
We suffered yet another heartbreaking overtime loss, this time by the Chicago Blackhawks. Not only did we miss out on cashing a +175 winner, but we also missed out on pulling off a 3-0 sweep.
Still, a Panarin anytime goal scorer at +185 and the Golden Knights at -145 still led to a profitable night on the ice. Let's try to turn that into two-straight profitable nights on Thursday. It's time to dive into my best bets for tonight.
- NHL Season-to-Date Record: 123-123-7 (-7.51 units)
Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight
- Bruins vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (+100) via DraftKings
- Predators -135 vs. Kraken via BetMGM
- Jonathan Huberdeau Anytime Goalscorer (+280) via DraftKings
Bruins vs. Hurricanes Prediction
Both the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes have struggled to put the puck in the net lately. Over their last 25 games, both teams rank in the bottom half of the NHL in shooting percentage, especially the 'Canes who come in at 30th in that time frame at 8.70%.
With that being said, Carolina remains one of the better defensive teams in the league. In their last 25 games, they're seventh in both expected goals against and actual goals against per 60 minutes.
At plus-money, I'll bet on this matchup being a defensive battle.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+100)
Kraken vs. Predators Prediction
The Seattle Kraken's underlying numbers have been horrific of late. In their last 25 games, they're 29th in the league in expected goal differential, 28th in CORSI%, and 25th in FENWICK%. Over the same stretch of games, the Predators rank sixth, 10th, and 10th in those respective stats.
That biggest weakness for the Preds this season has been their shooting percentage but they'll likely face a struggling Joey Daccord in net for the Kraken tonight. After a strong first half of the season, Daccord had a .901 save percentage in February and has a .863 save percentage through his first two starts in March.
I like the Preds on their home ice tonight.
Pick: Predators -135
Flames vs. Stars Prop Bet
Pick: Jonathan Huberdeau Anytime Goal (+280)
Over the Flames last 20 games, Jonathan Hubderdeau has scored 0.6 goals per 60 minutes of ice time but his expected goals per 60 minutes sits at 0.7, which tells me we could see a touch of positive regression from the Calgary Flame. Tonight, he gets to face a Stars team that has surprisingly struggled defensively lately, ranking 20th in expected goals against per 60 minutes over their last 25 games.
I'll take a shot at almost 3-1 odds on Huberdeau to find the back of the net tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
