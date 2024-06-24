Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Three Plays for Stanley Cup Final Game 7)
The Stanley Cup has been in the building for three-straight games and I've written three-straight editions of Top Shelf Picks, thinking each would be the last one of the season.
Yet here we are. One more game for all the marbles and no matter what happens, this will be the final edition of this article until opening puck drop for the 2024-2025 NHL regular season.
I once again have a bet on the side, total, and a player prop for tonight's Game 7. Whether you bet on it or not, tonight will be must-watch television for anyone who's a sports fan.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Oilers -105 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- OVER 5.5 goals (+130) (via Caesars Sportsbook)
- Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Scorer (+160) (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Prediction
I broke down why I'm betting on the Oilers tonight in my full betting preview, which you can read here.
"I have bet on the Panthers in each of the last three games but it's time for me to switch things up and have faith in the Oilers. The body language being shown by Florida is at an all-time low and their goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky, has been downright abysmal in the three losses, sporting a save percentage of just .793.
"It's extremely difficult, almost impossible, to shake off this feeling and show up with your "A" game after losing all momentum in the series and being on the cusp of arguably the biggest playoff collapse in NHL history.
"Not only have the Oilers found the back of the net early and often in these last three games, but they've now taken the lead in the series for almost every single advanced metric. The Oilers have an expected goals per 60 minutes of 3.09 compared to the Panthers at 2.99.
"Edmonton has figured out how to beat this Florida team and it will take a gargantuan mental and physical effort for the Panthers to overcome that on Monday night.
"The Oilers are about to record one of the most iconic Stanley Cup wins in NHL history."
Pick: Oilers -105
Oilers vs. Panthers Over/Under Bet
The OVER has cashed in four straight games in this series and I'm going to ride that trend tonight and take the OVER once again. This time, we're getting it at a great price point at +130. Despite the trend that Game 7 UNDERs cash at a rate of 63% and we haven't seen an OVER hit in a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final since 1950, but that's not going to scare me away from betting the OVER tonight.
The Oilers switched their game plan when they found themselves down 0-3 in this series, switching from a more defensive style of play that worked in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, to a more offensive style of play that has overwhelmed the Panthers. If they continue that game plan tonight, goals are going to be scored one way or another.
Pick: OVER 5.5 (+130)
Oilers vs. Panthers Player Prop
I gave you three player props to bet here, by my favorite one is for Connor McDavid to score a goal at any point during the game:
"It's Connor McDavid's time. It feels almost like destiny that this is how he wins his first Stanley Cup career and the only thing that could be a cherry on top would be him scoring a goal in tonight's Game 7. He has already scored three goals this series and with one point tonight, he'd be tied for the third most points in a single postseason in NHL history.
"If you're going to give me plus-money on McDavid to score in a Game 7, I'm going to take it."
Pick: Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Scorer (+160)
