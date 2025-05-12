Bet This Golfer at 300-1 to Win the PGA Championship
It’s officially PGA Championship week which means it’s time to place some bets.
Be sure to check out my betting preview, where I break down my favorite bets for this week’s action at Quail Hollow. All of the picks in that article are well-thought, reasonable bets to make. In this article, we're going a bit off the rails.
You want to get crazy? Let’s get crazy.
PGA Championship longshot bet
I'm going to make a case for Niklas Norgaard. If you haven't heard of him, I don't blame you, but let me introduce you to the longshot from Denmark.
Niklas Norgaard odds
- To Win: +30000 (via FanDuel)
- Top 5: +2400 (via FanDuel)
- Top 10: +1100 (via FanDuel)
- Top 20: +500 (via FanDuel)
- Top 30: +350 (via DraftKings)
- Top 40: +190 (via DraftKings)
- Make the cut: -115 (via DraftKings)
As I wrote about in my betting preview, driving distance is going to be the far and away most important stat this week at Quail Hollow. With the rain early in the week, bomb-and-gouge golf is going to be an even stronger style of golf during tournament play.
With that in mind, why not place a bet on the longest driver in the field from the PGA Tour? Norgaard is second on the PGA Tour in driving distance behind only Aldrich Potgieter, who isn’t in the field this week. The Dane averages 319.6 yards per drive, a full yard further than Rory McIlroy.
He’s also coming into this event in interesting form after finishing T5 at last week’s alternate-field event, the Myrtle Beach Classic. The 32-year-old hadn’t had much success on the PGA Tour this season prior to that, but he did win on the DP World Tour last September at the British Masters.
If he captured some form last week, he has a chance to do some damage at Quail Hollow. Betting on him to win is admittedly a massive stretch, but if you still want to invest in some Norgaard stock, you can bet on him to finish in the top 30 at an enticing +350 price tag.
Or, you can get crazy like me and put a few dollars on him pulling off one of the biggest upsets in major championship history.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
