Biggest 2025 Super Bowl Odds Movers After Free Agency for Every Team
The first major moment of the NFL offseason has come and gone, as NFL Free Agency officially opened with the start of the new NFL season this week, and most of the big-name players quickly signed.
There are plenty of free agents still available, but none of them will likely impact a team’s Super Bowl odds, though we have seen some big odds movement already.
The Commanders, Bears, and Steelers are among the biggest winners in Super Bowl odds movement. The Cowboys, Texans, and Packers are among the losers.
Rather than tell you, let’s take a look at how every NFL team’s Super Bowl odds were before and after the official start of the new season. The first number is their odds before free agency, and the second is their odds now.
2025 Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Philadelphia Eagles: +600 – +650
- Kansas City Chiefs: +700 – +700
- Buffalo Bills: +700 – +700
- Baltimore Ravens: +700 – +700
- Detroit Lions: +900 – +900
- San Francisco 49ers: +1500 – +1800
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1800 – +1900
- Washington Commanders: +1900 – +1600
- Green Bay Packers: +1900 – +2200
- Los Angeles Rams: +2800 – +2200
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2800 – +2500
- Houston Texans: +3000 – +3500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500 – +3500
- Denver Broncos: +3500 – +3500
- Minnesota Vikings: +4000 – +3500
- Chicago Bears: +4000 – +3500
- Dallas Cowboys: +6000 – +7000
- Seattle Seahawks: +6500 – +7000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +6500 – +4000
- Miami Dolphins: +6500 – +7000
- Atlanta Falcons: +6500 – +7000
- Arizona Cardinals: +7000 – +7000
- New England Patriots: +8000 – +8000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000 – +11000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +11000 – +12000
- Indianapolis Colts: +11000 – +11000
- Carolina Panthers: +13000 – +16000
- New York Jets: +15000 – +16000
- New Orleans Saints: +15000 – +18000
- New York Giants: +18000 – +16000
- Tennessee Titans: +20000 – +20000
- Cleveland Browns: +20000 – +20000
The single biggest move was the Steelers from +6500 to +4000. They traded for DK Metclaf and are in talks with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson about their vacant starting quarterback job. Presumably, much of that odds movement is tied to Metclaf plus Rodgers or Wilson because they were mostly quiet in free agency, even losing starting running back Najee Harris to the Chargers.
The Commanders had a notable move among the top of the odds board. They now have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1600. They traded for Pro-Bowl lineman Laremy Tunsil from the Texans and also re-signed some of their free agents, including Zach Ertz.
The Bears made a couple of trades to shore up their offensive line and give 2024 No. 1 Draft pick Caleb Williams better protection and, presumably, a better rushing attack. New head coach Ben Johnson emphasized the run as offensive coordinator in Detroit, so that wouldn’t be a surprise.
The Cowboys did little in free agency and saw their odds drop from +6000 to +7000. They lost defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence and signed running back Javonte Williams. Probably a bigger loss than gain there.
The Texans traded away two offensive linemen, including Tunsil, and their biggest adds were trades for DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and WR Christian Kirk. Their odds went from +3000 to +3500.
The Packers were also quiet in free agency and saw their odds slip from +1900 to +2200. There are still plenty of players for them to target, but at this point, it seems their biggest opportunity will be the draft.
The Patriots were one of the most active teams in free agency, but their odds didn’t move at DraftKings. The Rams and Chargers were also active early in the new season and saw their Super Bowl odds improve.
The next big moves will come around the NFL Draft, which is at the end of April. We’ll have plenty of updates around that, but for now, this is where things stand.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.