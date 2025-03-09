Davante Adams Signing Gives Major Boost to Rams' 2026 Super Bowl Odds
Free-agent wide receiver Davante Adams has a new home.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Adams is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams reportedly will pay Adams $46 million in total, including $26 million guaranteed.
This is a massive move for Los Angeles, especially since it reportedly plans to move on from Cooper Kupp this offseason. Now, Matthew Stafford has another elite receiver next to Puka Nacua in the Rams offense.
Adams was released earlier this offseason by the New York Jets, which is why he was able to sign with a team before the NFL's free agency period officially opens on Wednesday. For the Rams, this is a move that should make them a contender in the NFC once again, and oddsmakers seem to agree.
Rams Super Bowl 60 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams were +2800 to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season following the Philadelphia Eagels' win in Super Bowl LIX. However, since the Rams brought back Stafford and now have signed Adams, their Super Bowl odds have jumped to +2500.
Last season, Adams spent time with both the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders. He had more success in New York with Aaron Rodgers, and the star wideout finished the 2024 season with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight scores in just 14 games.
Adams has over 1,000 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons, and he's led the NFL in touchdown receptions twice in that span. The 32-year-old is looking to show that he can still be one of the best receivers NFL.
The Rams made the divisional round in the 2024 season before eventually losing to the Eagels. Philly went on to win the Super Bowl, but one could argue that the Rams gave Philly by far its toughest test of the postseason.
While it didn't result in any hardware for Los Angeles, it seems that the franchise believes it can compete for a title with Stafford at quarterback. The veteran is in the latter stages of his career, but he was still an effective player in the 2024 season.
Adding Adams likely signals the end of Kupp's time in Los Angeles, so it'll be interesting to see if L.A. can net any draft capital in a trade for the former Super Bowl MVP.
