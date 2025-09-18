Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 18
The Toronto Blue Jays’ winning streak was snapped on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, but they still have a four-game cushion in the AL East heading into Thursday’s series finale.
Tampa Bay is set as a home underdog on Thursday with Shane Baz (5.15 ERA) on the mound. The young righty has had some ups and downs this season, struggling mightily with the long ball.
That makes him a pitcher to fade in the prop market, and I have a player prop for Toronto that I love this afternoon.
The Jays will turn to righty Chris Bassitt (3.90 ERA) on Thursday to get them back on track and hold off the surging New York Yankees in the AL East.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday night’s action.
Blue Jays vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+129)
- Rays +1.5 (-158)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -131
- Rays: +107
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -106)
Blue Jays vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (11-8, 3.90 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Shane Baz (9-12, 5.15 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept.18
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 89-63
- Rays record: 74-78
Blue Jays vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+388)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Springer is worth a look in this afternoon matchup:
Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer has remained red hot in the month of September, hitting .414 over the last week and .351 with eight home runs over the last 28 days (24 games).
Springer has 29 home runs in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup against Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane Baz on Thursday afternoon.
Baz enters this outing with a 5.15 ERA and 26 home runs allowed in 29 starts. Springer should be able to tee off on the righty, as he’s hitting .322 with 21 of his 29 home runs against right-handed pitching.
Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
The Rays may have pulled off the upset on Wednesday night, but I’m not buying them to do it again on Thursday.
Bassitt has pitched really well in the second half of the 2025 season, posting a 2.93 ERA in eight starts since Aug. 1. While the Jays have only won two of those games, I do think this offense can tee off against Baz (5.15 ERA).
Baz has given up four runs in 10 innings of work against Toronto this season, and the Jays remain a top-five offense in runs scored, batting average and OPS.
Bassitt has not allowed more than three runs in a start since the beginning of August, giving the Jays a pretty solid floor when it comes to this matchup. I’ll trust them to win on the road in this series finale.
Pick: Jays Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)
