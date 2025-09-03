Blue Jays vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 3
A rubber match between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds will take place on Wednesday evening, as Toronto won Game 2 of this series on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays have just a 2.5-game lead on the New York Yankees in the AL East standings, but they do find themselves as favorites in the odds at the best betting sites for Wednesday’s matchup.
Jays newcomer Shane Bieber will make his third appearance of the 2025 season in this matchup against Zack Littell, who was a trade deadline acquisition by the Reds. Cincy’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread in the NL, especially with the New York Mets playing some inspired baseball as of late.
Cincy is five games out of a wild card spot, and it hasn’t done itself any favors by losing seven of its last 10 games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale on Wednesday.
Blue Jays vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+101)
- Reds +1.5 (-123)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -167
- Reds: +137
Total
- 8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Blue Jays vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.38 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.63 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 80-59
- Reds record: 70-69
Blue Jays vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+330)
There aren’t many hitters hotter than George Springer right now, which is why he was a part of today’s Daily Dinger – our best home run picks at SI Betting:
Springer has been on fire for the Jays, hitting .404 with six home runs over the last two weeks (12 games) to push his season-long home run total to 26.
Now, he gets a great matchup against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Zack Littell, who has allowed 30 home runs in 27 appearances in 2025. The righty has given up at least one homer in three of his five starts since he was traded to Cincy at the deadline.
Against right-handed pitching, Springer has been even better than his overall numbers in 2025. He’s hitting .322 with a .967 OPS and 18 homers.
I think he’s a great bet to take Littell deep on Wednesday evening.
Blue Jays vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
I’m backing the Blue Jays to win this matchup, even though Bieber is making just his third appearance of the 2025 season.
The former Cy Young award winner has a 2.38 ERA through his two starts, allowing just seven hits and three runs in 11.1 innings of work. While there’s no guarantee that he throws another great outing on Wednesday, there are too many things working in the Jays’ favor for me to fade them.
First off, Toronto has arguably the best offense in MLB, ranking No. 1 in batting average and in the top 10 in the league in runs scored and OPS.
Littell, despite a 3.63 ERA, has an expected ERA of 4.53 this season and ranks in just the 20th percentile in expected batting average against (.270).
Plus, the Reds are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and are sputtering at the wrong time if they want to make the postseason.
As long as Bieber can deliver a quality start, the Jays are the team to back in this matchup.
Pick: Jays Moneyline (-167 at DraftKings)
