Braves vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 1
The Chicago Cubs are sitting pretty in the NL wild card race entering Monday afternoon’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves.
The playoffs aren’t in Atlanta’s future, but it did avoid a sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.
Now, the Braves have a quick turnaround with an afternoon matchup on the road, and they’ll put Spencer Strider on the mound as he looks to rebound from a brutal month of August where he posted a 10.13 ERA.
Chicago counters with Colin Rea (4.23 ERA), as it looks to hang on to the top wild card spot in the National League.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Braves vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+160)
- Cubs +1.5 (-197)
Moneyline
- Braves: -101
- Cubs: -121
Total
- 7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Braves vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.95 ERA)
- Chicago: Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23 ERA)
Braves vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 1
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, FDSSO
- Braves record: 62-75
- Cubs record: 78-59
Braves vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Tucker is worth a look against Atlanta:
Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker has homered 21 times in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup on Monday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider.
It’s been a rough 2025 season for Strider, who has a 4.95 ERA and has allowed 17 home runs in 18 appearances. He’s only faced Tucker three times in his career, with the Cubs star getting one hit off of him in those at bats.
Now, Tucker is looking to build on a strong stretch – he’s hitting .450 over the last week – and leave the yard in this matchup. Tucker has homered three times in the last 14 days while posting a .350 batting average.
Strider has not pitched well as of late, posting a 10.13 ERA in four August starts while allowing 32 hits and seven home runs in just 18.2 innings of work.
Braves vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I’m shocked to see this total all the way down at 7.5 in this matchup, especially because Strider was awful in the month of August.
The Braves righty allowed five or more runs in three of his four starts, and he’s given up at least three runs in 10 of his 18 outings in 2025. Atlanta also has a suspect bullpen behind him (4.16 ERA), making it extremely tough to trust the Braves to keep this game under 7.5 runs against a Chicago offense that is sixth in MLB in runs scored and OPS.
As for Rea, he ranks in just the 15th percentile in expected ERA (4.96) and the 14th percentile in expected batting average against (.281) in the 2025 season. The righty has led the Cubs to an 18-9 record in his outings (both as a starter and out of the bullpen), but he is far from a shutdown pitcher.
I think this game could be closer to double-digit runs than the total suggests on Monday afternoon.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-117 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.