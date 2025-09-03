Braves vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 3
The Chicago Cubs have a chance to pull off a sweep of the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, and they’ll turn to young right-hander Cade Horton to get it done.
Both of the first two games of this series were decided by one run, but oddsmakers at the best betting sites have the Cubs set as sizable favorites at home in Game 3.
Since the All-Star break, Horton has an ERA that is under 1.00, and he’s posted a 2.92 mark in 19 appearances in the 2025 season.
Atlanta will counter with Bryce Elder (5.85 ERA), who has put together an up-and-down 2025 season. The Braves are well out of the playoff picture in the NL, and they’re going to have a tough time with a Cubs team that is 18 games over .500 at home this season.
Let’s examine the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s series finale.
Braves vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-164)
- Cubs -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Braves: +128
- Cubs: -157
Total
- 8.5 (Over -106/Under -115)
Braves vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder (5-9, 5.85 ERA)
- Chicago: Cade Horton (9-4, 2.92 ERA)
Braves vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, FDSSO
- Braves record: 62-77
- Cubs record: 80-59
Braves vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cade Horton UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-135)
In August, Horton allowed four or fewer hits in five of his six outings, and he’s hit this prop in 10 of his 19 starts in 2025.
The Braves are just 19th in MLB in batting average this season, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Horton shut them down in the early going.
The young right-hander has a 1.18 WHIP this season, and since the All-Star break he’s posted a 0.86 ERA and allowed four or fewer hits in all but one of his eight outings. He’s one of the top pitchers to trust on Wednesday night.
Braves vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Cubs can complete the sweep of Atlanta:
The Chicago Cubs have a four-game cushion on the top wild card spot in the National League entering Wednesday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves, who are way out of the playoff race.
Atlanta is 15 games under .500 this season, and it’s in danger of getting swept by Chicago on Wednesday night.
The Cubbies have young righty Cade Horton (2.92 ERA) on the mound in this one, and they’ve thrived in his outing, going 13-6 overall this season. Horton has been lights out in eight starts since the break, posting a 0.86 ERA while allowing just 24 hits in 42.0 innings of work.
The Cubs are 6-2 in those games, and I’m buying them to pick up another win on Wednesday.
Bryce Elder (5.85 ERA) is on the mound for the Braves, and he’s allowed four or more earned runs in seven of his last 13 starts, posting a 7.35 ERA during that stretch. In six August outings, Elder had a 4.82 ERA.
Atlanta has also been awful on the road this season, going just 29-44 straight up. I’ll gladly back the Cubs to pick up their 44th home win of the 2025 season.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-157 at DraftKings)
