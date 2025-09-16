Braves vs. Nationals Game 1 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 16
Tuesday’s Major League Baseball action opens with a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.
Atlanta took the series opener between these teams on Monday, but both of these squads are well below .500 and out of the playoff picture in the National League with just a few weeks left in the regular season.
Jake Irvin (5.70 ERA) is on the mound on Tuesday afternoon against Atlanta's Jose Suarez, who likely will act as an opener in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Braves vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (-101)
- Nationals +1.5 (-121)
Moneyline
- Braves: -157
- Nationals: +128
Total
- 9 (Over -115/Under -105)
Braves vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Jose Suarez (1-0, 2.45 ERA)
- Washington: Jake Irvin (8-12, 5.70 ERA)
Braves vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Time: 1:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, MASN and FDSSO
- Braves record: 67-83
- Nationals record: 62-88
Braves vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+284)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Olson is a great bet to stay hot against Washington:
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has been on fire as of late, and he’s a great bet in the first game of a doubleheader between the Braves and Washington Nationals.
Olson is hitting .390 with five home runs over the last 14 days (12 games), and he’s been even hotter over the last week, hitting .429 with a 1.432 OPS and three homers in six games.
On Tuesday, Olson takes on Washington starter Jake Irvin, who has given up 33 home runs in 30 starts in 2025. Irvin also has a putrid 5.70 ERA.
After Irvin, Olson will get a crack at a Washington bullpen that is dead last in MLB in ERA (5.47) and has given up 79 home runs this season.
Against right-handed pitching, Olson has homered 20 times, and he went deep against this Washington squad on Monday night.
Braves vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
So far this season, Suarez has worked out of the bullpen three times, posting a 2.45 ERA, but he has a Fielding Independent Pitching that is over 6.00.
Irvin has struggled all season long with a 5.70 ERA, and the Nats bullpen behind him is extremely shaky (MLB worst 5.47 ERA).
So, why not bet the OVER in Game 1 of this doubleheader?
These teams combined for 14 runs on Monday in Game 1, and the Atlanta bullpen is far from an elite unit, posting a 4.27 ERA this season. So there’s no guarantee that it’ll be able to keep the Nats in check even once Suarez exits the game.
Rather than bet on a side when two bad teams are facing off, let’s root for some runs on Tuesday afternoon.
Pick: OVER 9 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.