Braves vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 15
Both the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals won’t be making the playoffs in the National League this season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find some interesting betting angles for Monday night’s matchup.
Spencer Strider (4.86 ERA) is on the mound for Atlanta in this matchup, and he’s struggled over the last few months in his first full season back from injury. However, he and the Braves are road favorites against Washington Mitchell Parker (5.69 ERA) on Monday.
I have a player prop for this game that I love for Washington star James Wood, but there’s also an interesting way to bet on this game as a whole as well.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and picks for this NL East battle.
Braves vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+107)
- Nationals +1.5 (-131)
Moneyline
- Braves: -151
- Nationals: +124
Total
- 9 (Over -108/Under -112)
Braves vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider (5-13, 4.86 ERA)
- Washington: Mitchell Parker (8-15, 5.69 ERA)
Braves vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 15
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, FDSSO
- Braves record: 66-83
- Nationals record: 62-87
Braves vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+430)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why I’m buying James Wood in a favorable matchup against Atlanta:
Washington Nationals youngster James Wood has 27 home runs in the 2025 season, but he hasn't hit for a ton of power over the last month, going yard just two times in his last 25 games.
However, I love Monday’s matchup for Wood against Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider. This season, Strider has a 4.86 ERA and has allowed 18 home runs in 20 starts. On top of that, Wood is 2-for-2 against Strider in his young career.
Against right-handed pitching this season, Wood is hitting .251 with an .838 OPS and 17 of his 27 home runs. At +430, he’s worth a look in this market, especially since the Braves also have a shaky bullpen (4.25 ERA, 72 homers allowed) so far this season.
Braves vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
There are a ton of reasons to bet the OVER between the Braves and Nationals on Monday, as this pitching matchup features two struggling starters in the 2025 season.
Parker ranks in just the third percentile in expected ERA (5.97) and the second percentile in expected batting average against (.306) in 2025. Meanwhile, Strider has posted a 7.89 ERA (and led the Braves to an 0-6 record) in six starts since the beginning of August.
On top of that, Washington has the worst bullpen ERA in MLB (5.43) this season.
The OVER is 75-65-9 in the Nationals’ games, and I expect both of these offenses to score a bunch early to help push this game into double-digit combined runs on Monday night.
Pick: OVER 9 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
