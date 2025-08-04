Brewers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 4
The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the NL Central heading into their series opener with the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
Oddsmakers are buying the Brewers in the futures market, setting them at +1300 to win the World Series, and they’re road favorites at the best betting sites for Monday’s matchup.
Quinn Priester (3.27 ERA) has been a revelation for the Brew Crew this season, and he’ll aim to lead the Brewers to a win in his 11th straight outing tonight. The Braves will counter with the newly acquired Erick Fedde, who struggled a bit in his debut with the franchise late last month.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Brewers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+112)
- Braves +1.5 (-136)
Moneyline
- Brewers: -150
- Braves: +123
Total
- 8 (Over -119/Under -102)
Brewers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Quinn Priester (10-2, 3.27 ERA)
- Atlanta: Erick Fedde (3-11, 5.33 ERA)
Brewers vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 4
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSO, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 67-44
- Braves record: 47-63
Brewers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Erick Fedde 2+ Walks Allowed (-150)
This season, Fedde has walked 49 batters in 106.1 innings of work, posting two or more walks allowed in 14 of his 21 outings.
He ranks in just the 18th percentile in walk percentage, per Statcast, and he walked eight batters in four outings in July despite failing to reach five innings in any of them.
I think Milwaukee (11th in walks drawn this season) will be able to generate a few free passes on Monday night.
Brewers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m buying the Brewers with Priester on the mound:
The Milwaukee Brewers have a two-game lead on the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, and they’re aiming to extend that with Quinn Priester on the mound on Monday against the Atlanta Braves.
Priester – a former top prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates system – has been awesome for the Brewers this season, posting a 3.27 ERA while leading them to a 13-7 record in the games he’s appeared in.
Since the start of June, Milwaukee has won 10 outings in a row from Priester (two were in relief), and he’s posted a 2.54 ERA over that stretch.
That gives him a huge advantage over Erick Fedde, who is making his second appearance for Atlanta after coming over in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Fedde enters this start with a 5.33 ERA, and his teams are 5-16 when he’s on the mound in 2025.
Fedde allowed five hits and four runs in 4.2 innings his Braves debut, and he’s allowed three or more runs in six straight outings, including four with four or more runs allowed.
I can’t trust him to beat this surging Brewers team on Monday night.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-150 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.