Is Brock Purdy Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Rams)
The San Francisco 49ers won’t have quarterback Brock Purdy in the lineup for the third time in the 2025 season, he’s officially been ruled out against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.
Purdy has been dealing with a turf toe injury, and he did not practice this week after experiencing soreness in the toe following Week 4.
This could be an injury that bothers Purdy for the remainder of the 2025 season, as he was injured in Week 1 and still is feeling the effects.
The 49ers will turn to Mac Jones under center for the third time in the 2025 season in Week 5, and they’ve gone 2-0 in Jones’ two starts so far.
Last week, Jones popped up on the injury report with a PCL injury, but he’s off the injury report this week after practicing in full ahead of this primetime matchup.
However, the odds for this game have moved a ton with several 49ers — including Purdy — ruled out.
After the Rams opened as three-point home favorites in this matchup, the spread has moved all the way to Rams -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s a 5.5-point swing with Purdy, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall all out in Week 5.
In two games this season, Jones has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 563 yards and four scores. He has thrown just one interception, something Purdy has struggled with in 2025, throwing four picks in two starts.
Oddsmakers clearly believe San Francisco is worse off with Purdy and several key playmakers out, but a 5.5-point swing may give the 49ers a better chance of covering on the road.
The Rams are 2-0 ATS as home favorites this season and they’re 91-58 all time at home under Sean McVay.
As for Purdy, his next chance to play will be in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback will have had two weeks for his turf toe injury to subside to a level where he’s able to play through it.
