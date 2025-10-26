Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Texans)
The San Francisco 49ers will once again be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
Purdy has been dealing with a turf toe injury all season long, as he first injured it in Week 1 and missed two games (Weeks 2 and 3) with the jury.
Purdy then returned in Week 4 in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he re-aggravated the injury and has not played since.
Overall, Purdy has thrown for four scores and four picks in the 2025 season.
With the 49ers starter out, they are once again turning to Mac Jones under center in this match.
The 49ers opened as underdogs in this matchup, but they shifted to 1.5-point favorites on the road after a report on Sunday last week suggested that Purdy would return in this matchup.
However, that line has flipped back to Houston as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings with Purdy sidelined once again.
Jones has played well this season, leading the 49ers to a 4-1 record in five starts, but he hasn’t looked as good in his last two appearances.
In a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a win over the Atlanta Falcons, Jones combined to throw zero touchdowns and three picks.
Still, the former first-round pick is one of the better backups in the NFL. The 49ers would love to pick up a win, as they are 5-2 (along with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams) in the NFC West.
Purdy’s next chance to play will be in Week 9 against the New York Giants.
