Brock Purdy Injury Update Impacts Opening Odds for 49ers vs. Texans in NFL Week 8
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has only played in two games this season and has not suited up since Week 4 due to a turf toe injury.
However, it appears that he's on track to play in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. Last week, it was reported that San Francisco expects both Purdy and wideout Ricky Pearsall to return in Week 8.
"Mac Jones will make his fifth start of the season at quarterback Sunday night with Brock Purdy still battling turf toe," The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote. "Inside the building, Jones has earned respect for how quickly he’s picked up Kyle Shanahan’s offense — and for keeping things afloat despite all the injuries around him. San Francisco expects Purdy and receiver Ricky Pearsall to be ready in Week 8."
The odds for the 49ers' matchup with Houston reflect this as well. San Francisco (5-2) is just a 1.5-point underdog on the road in the opening odds for this matchup. It's possible this line could move on Monday as well since the Texans have a Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
The 49ers jumped to +2200 at DraftKings to win the Super Bowl this season after knocking off the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night in Week 7. San Francisco went 4-1 with Mac Jones under center in place of Purdy, and it certainly has one of the best backup quarterback scenarios in the NFL.
Purdy threw four picks and four touchdowns in his two starts earlier this season, and it'll be interesting to see how he fares in Week 8 after missing so much time. Still, it seems he's in line to play after logging limited sessions in practice before getting ruled out for Week 7.
At 5-2, San Francisco is in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season.
