Brock Purdy 'Limited' at 49ers Practice, Falcons vs. 49ers Odds Stay Stagnant for Week 7
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made a big step in his potential return from a turf toe injury, as he practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday.
This is a huge step forward after Purdy missed the 49ers' last two games after he re-injured his toe in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Purdy initially suffered the injury in Week 1, and he has only played in two of the 49ers' six games in 2025.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy would remain limited this week along with backup quarterback Mac Jones, who has led the 49ers to a 3-1 record in his starts in the 2025 season.
While Purdy practicing is a good sign for the 49ers, Shanahan admitted the Jones would do more than the team's starter in practice. That could put the former first-round pick on track to start on Sunday night against Atlanta, and oddsmakers have yet to change the odds for that game since Purdy's return to the field.
San Francisco moved down to a 2.5-point favorite against the Falcons as of Wednesday, and DraftKings has not moved the odds with Purdy's status uncertain for Week 7.
"Brock is more limited than Mac," Shanahan said. "Injuries frustrate people, but Brock is handling it right like he does everything. I know he's itching to get back."
Until Purdy is able to return to practice on a "full" basis, it's going to be hard to expect him to be under center for a 49ers team that has injuries up and down the roster.
Fow now, San Francisco is just a slight favorite as it aims to keep pace in a loaded NFC West that features the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at 4-2 this season.
