Positive Brock Purdy Injury Update Impacts Falcons vs. 49ers Odds for NFL Week 7
The San Francisco 49ers could be getting some help in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday evening that quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall could return to practice on Wednesday, a positive sign after both players missed the team's last two games.
Purdy has appeared in just two games due to a turf toe injury this season, oddsmakers have opened the 49ers as favorites at home in Week 7, a sign that he may be able to play after a two-week absence.
Even with the Falcons upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6, oddsmakers at DraftKings haven't altered the line against San Francisco all that much. The 49ers opened up as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday night, and they remain 3-point favorites as of Tuesday morning.
While the the spread has shifted slightly in favor of Atlanta, there seems to be a real chance that Purdy can play since the 49ers remain favored by a field goal. Last week, San Francisco's odds slowly came down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as it became clearer that Mac Jones would get the start.
The 49ers are 3-1 in Jones' starts this season, but the former first-round pick turned in his worst showing of the season in the team’s Week 6 loss to Tampa Bay, failing to throw a touchdown while getting picked off twice. Jones has six scores to three picks in the 2025 campaign.
A potential Purdy return would go a long way for a 4-2 49ers team that is looking to win the NFC West this season. Bettors should monitor the team's practice report, as Purdy returning to a "full" practice at any point this week would be a great sign for his availibility on Sunday.
