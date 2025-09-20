Broncos vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Fade Bo Nix)
The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are set to throw down in an NFL Week 3 showdown in the AFC West.
You can find out the odds of the game in our betting preview. In this article, I'm going to zero in on my favorite player props, including the UNDER on Bo Nix's passing yards. Let's dive into them.
Broncos vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Omarion Hampton UNDER 1.5 Receptions (+106)
- Bo Nix OVER 216.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Quentin Johnston Touchdown (+220)
Omarion Hampton UNDER 1.5 Receptions (+106)
Omarion Hampton has disappointed in his first two starts in the NFL, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. It's also worth noting he played just 62.1% of snaps in Week 2, almost 20% less than he played in Week 1, when he was on the field for 80% of snaps. He has also not been used in the passing game whatsoever, seeing just two targets in each of his first two games. That's why betting on him to finish with UNDER 1.5 receptions is a great bet at plus-money.
Bo Nix OVER 216.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in Bo Nix's passing yards total:
Bo Nix was one of the most overrated players in the offseason. Yes, he had a solid rookie campaign, but people were already crowning him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He has struggled out of the gates in 2025, failing to reach more than 206 yards through the first two weeks. Now, he has to take on a Chargers' defense that has been amazing in the secondary through the first two weeks. The Chargers rank fourth in opponent dropback EPA, first in opponent dropback success rate, and second in opponent yards per pass attempt (4.9).
Quentin Johnston Touchdown (+220)
Is Quentin Johnston a touchdown machine now? He may have fixed his issue with drops in the offseason, and now he has three touchdown catches through the first two weeks this season. If he keeps being a big end zone target, +220 odds is going to be a nice bet to have in our pocket on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!