Broncos vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Will LAC Move to 3-0?)
The Los Angeles Chargers already have two AFC West victories under their belt in the 2025 season, and they’re looking to add another at home in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.
Bo Nix and the Broncos are coming off a heartbreaking loss in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, and they’re set as underdogs in Week 3 – the first time they haven’t been favored in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles took care of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, allowing just nine points. The Chargers are seventh in the NFL in opponent yards per play, and they could pose a serious threat to a Denver offense that has been up and down through two games this season.
Each week at SI Betting, we’re attempting to predict the final score of each NFL game as a fun exercise to guide bettors in the total and spread bets for the week’s slate.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting team, here’s where I’m leaning for the Broncos-Chargers matchup in Week 3.
Broncos vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos +2.5 (-105)
- Chargers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +130
- Chargers: -155
Total
- 45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
This line has held steady since the Chargers knocked off the Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread this season while Denver has failed to cover in either of its games.
Broncos vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, I shared in my betting preview for this game why I’m backing the Chargers to win outright on Sunday:
Through two weeks, these teams are going in opposite directions, as the Chargers look like legitimate contenders in the AFC while Denver has yet to turn in a strong performance.
The Broncos defense couldn’t stop Daniel Jones and the Colts in Week 2, allowing 29 points while letting Jones throw for over 300 yards and Jonathan Taylor rush for 165. The Colts averaged a whopping 5.2 yards per carry in the win over Denver.
That’s not going to cut it against Herbert and the Chargers, who already took down a tough Kansas City defense in Week 1.
Los Angeles is perfect against the spread this season, and it took advantage of Geno Smith’s mistakes in Week 2. With Bo Nix struggling with interceptions early on in 2025, the Broncos may be in a tough spot to pull off an upset in this game.
Plus, Denver struggled as a road underdog in 2024, going just 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 straight up in nine regular-season road games.
Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NFL in yards per play allowed this season (4.6) and I trust Herbert more than Nix after each player’s first two games of the 2025 season.
The Chargers are in the top-10 in the NFL in EPA/Play on both offense and defense while Denver is just 19th in EPA/Play on offense. Nix has been too shaky this season for me to trust him on the road against a Chargers team that has pulled off two commanding wins to this point.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Broncos 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.