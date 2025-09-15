Buccaneers vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 2
The Monday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans could be an interesting one for prop bettors after Tampa turned in a strong offensive showing in Week 1.
However, Houston didn’t show nearly as much promise in Week 1, so are there players that we should look to fade this week?
Tampa is still down Chris Godwin while the Texans won’t have running back Joe Mixon in this matchup.
That leaves some opportunities for players to step up in Week 2.
The SI Betting team has you covered with props for this Monday Night matchup, including a pick for CJ Stroud.
Let’s dive into the odds and analysis behind each of these props!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Texans
- CJ Stroud UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-166)
- Nick Chubb OVER 50.5 Rush Yards (-115)
- Emeka Egbuka OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
CJ Stroud UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-166)
In Week 1, Stroud threw for just 188 yards and one pick, failing to score a touchdown in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
While the Rams are a much better defense than Tampa Bay, I’m not sold on Stroud having a big game through the air on Monday night.
The Houston offense has been shaky dating back to last season, and Stroud threw for just 20 scores in 17 games in 2024. In fact, the former No. 2 overall pick has thrown for multiple scores in just 14 of his 33 starts in his career.
He’s an easy fade candidate in Week 2.
Nick Chubb OVER 50.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared a prop for Chubb in his Player Prop Countdown – where he picks his 10 favorite props each week in the NFL:
Nick Chubb had a solid Week 1 performance for the Houston Texans, averaging 4.6 yards per rush for 60 yards on 13 touches. What's even more important than that is Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryan's comments about Chubb after the game:
"I think Chubb ran the ball really well… We’re going to try to lean in with Chubb a little bit more."
The Texans spread the ball around their running backs in Week 1, but based on Ryan's comments, I think we're going to see Chubb be their primary back on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers. That's enough for me to take the OVER on his rushing yards total of 50.5.
Emeka Egbuka OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
First-round pick Emeka Egbuka received a ton of love in the offseason as the answer for the Bucs with Chris Godwin out, and boy did he deliver in Week 1.
The rookie had four catches on six targets for 67 yards and a pair of scores against the Atlanta Falcons, and he figures to be a major part of the team’s offense in Week 2.
Egbuka played 93.1 percent of the offensive snaps for the Bucs, and he’s locked into the No. 2 receiver role behind Mike Evans. In a high-powered offense, Egbuka should thrive against a Houston team that allowed the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL in Week 1.
