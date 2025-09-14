Is Caitlin Clark Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Dream)
The Indiana Fever begin their playoff run on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Dream, but they won't have star guard Caitlin Clark in the matchup.
Clark, who has battled a groin injury for most of the 2025 season, has been shutdown for the rest of the campaign and will not suit up in the team's playoff series against Atlanta.
The No. 6 seed in the league, the Fever are set as massive underdogs to advance in this series and are 7.5-point underdogs in the latest odds for Game 1. Atlanta has been dominant at home (16-6 this season), and it is one of the best teams in the league against the spread.
Clark's return to action will have to wait until the 2026 season, but it's possible that the Fever could pull off an upset if some of their other stars have big games in this series.
With Clark out, I'd expect guard Kelsey Mitchell to be one of the player who steps up in a big way in Game 1.
Best Indiana Fever Prop Bet With Caitlin Clark Out
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
I love Mitchell in the prop market (something I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column on Sunday), as the Fever are down so many players and need someone to carry the offense:
One of the best guards in the WNBA, Mitchell finished the regular season averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range.
Mitchell has taken a ton of shots at times this season, and she averaged 21.4 points per game in 21 games after the All-Star break.
Against Atlanta this season, Mitchell scored 24, 17, 11 and 25 points, and she closed out the regular season with 20 or more points in 13 of her final 21 games.
At just 18.5 points, I love Mitchell to clear this number in what feels like a must-win for the Fever if they want to have a chance to upset this Atlanta team in this series.
