Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
After an upset win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals are back to .500 in the 2025 season heading into Game 2 of this early-week series on Tuesday night.
Miles Mikolas (4.83 ERA) is on the mound for the Cardinals, and he’ll aim to rebound from some rough starts in July, as he allowed six homers and eight runs in one outing and five runs in another appearance.
The Dodgers, who still are atop the NL West, will counter with youngster Emmet Sheehan, who has a 3.60 ERA in six appearances (four starts) this season.
The best betting sites have the Dodgers set as massive favorites in this matchup, but are they the right team to bet on?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-127)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +152
- Dodgers: -187
Total
- 9 (Over -114/Under -107)
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Miles Mikolas (6-8. 4.83 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (2-2, 3.60 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, FDSMW
- Cardinals record: 57-57
- Dodgers record: 65-48
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+150)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani is a great bet to go deep against Mikolas:
I know, there isn’t a ton of value in betting a home run prop at +150 odds.
However, when it comes to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani (and maybe New York Yankees star Aaron Judge), the price doesn’t really matter.
Ohtani has 38 home runs in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup against St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas on Tuesday. In 2025, Mikolas has allowed 18 home runs, and he had a start in early July where he was taken deep six times by the Chicago Cubs.
In his career against Mikolas, Ohtani is hitting .500 (4-for-8), but he has yet to take him deep. I think that changes on Tuesday night.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
These are two of the best OVER teams in MLB this season, as the OVER has hit in over 53 percent of the Cardinals’ games and 50 percent of the Dodgers’ matchups.
Based on this pitching matchup, I think we’re in line for a high-scoring affair after these squads combined for just five runs on Monday night.
Mikolas has an ERA pushing 5.00 in 2025, and he’s allowed a ton of runs since June, spiking his ERA from 3.90 to 4.83. He’s posted a 5.81 ERA over his last 10 starts.
Sheehan, on the other hand, has pitched well in the 2025 season, allowing just 10 earned runs in 25.0 innings. However, he’s coming off Tommy John surgery and hasn’t gone deep into games, throwing five innings or less (and no more than 80 pitches) in all of his outings.
That’s concerning since the Dodgers’ bullpen (4.20 ERA) has struggled overall in the 2025 season.
I am expecting a bounce-back showing from the L.A. offense tonight, but I wouldn’t be shocked if the Cardinals contribute several runs as well to push this game to 10 or more combined runs.
Pick: OVER 9 (-114 at DraftKings)
