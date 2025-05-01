CJ Cup Byron Nelson Best Bets Today: Scottie Scheffler vs. Jordan Spieth vs. Si Woo Kim
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is about to tee off.
If you’re new to betting on the PGA Tour, you should know that you don’t have to wait all four rounds to find out if your bet has cashed. There’s round-by-round betting as well and I’m going to break down my favorite bets for Thursday's opening round.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1 bets
- Si Woo Kim +300 vs. Spieth/Scheffler via FanDuel
- Byeong Hun An Round 1 Score UNDER 67.5 (-120) via DraftKings
- Jake Knapp First Round Leader (+5500) via BetMGM
Si Woo Kim +300 vs. Spieth/Scheffler
As I broke down in my betting preview, I love Si Woo Kim this week, so I might as well take a shot on him at 3–1 to beat Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler in the opening round. He enters this week in solid form after finishing T8 at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago, and he feels comfortable at TPC Craig Ranch, finishing T2 here in 2023 and T13 last year.
I’m out on Jordan Spieth. I know that he’s posted some solid results of late, but his roller-coaster style of golf makes him a boom-or-bust golfer on any given day. He’s not a guy I want to trust in the round-by-round betting market. When it comes to Scottie Scheffler, I’m not going to make the argument he’s not the clear best golfer in this group. I do think he’s overvalued in the betting market as his odds are set like he’s the unstoppable force he was in 2024, despite not yet winning in 2025.
Byeong Hun An Round 1 Score UNDER 67.5 (-120)
Speaking of golfers who have had a ton of success at TPC Craig Ranch, take a look at Byeong Hun An’s history here. He finished T14 here in 2023 and T4 last year. He’s also coming into this event in solid form after an impressive T21 finish at the Masters. I’m high on An this week but didn’t place any full tournament action on him, so betting on him to shoot 67 or better in the opening round seems like a great option.
Jake Knapp First Round Leader (+5500)
In this week’s SI Golf Betting Roundtable, I broke down why I’m backing Jake Knapp to be the first round leader:
Jake Knapp comes into this week fresh off a solo third finish in last week’s team event, the Zurich Classic. Now that he’s in good form, he gets to return to an event he finished solo eighth at least seen. Most importantly, he ranks 16th on the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring average.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!