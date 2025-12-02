Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The surprisingly red-hot Jaguars host the suddenly cold Colts in a Week 14 matchup.
The Jags have won three straight and four of their last five to get to 8-4, while the Colts have lost two straight and three of four to fall to 8-4.
Will those recent trends continue on Sunday afternoon?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 14.
Colts vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts -1.5 (-110)
- Jaguars +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts: -125
- Jaguars: +105
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Colts vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Everbank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 8-4
- Jaguars record: 8-4
Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- The Colts are 7-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars are 7-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the Colts' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the Jaguars' games this season.
- The Colts are 3-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Jaguars are 4-2 against the spread at home this season.
Colts vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Sauce Gardner – doubtful
- Jaylon Carlies – injured reserve
Jaguars Injury Report
- Travon Walker – out
- Patrick Mekari – out
- Chuma Edoga – out
Colts vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch
Jonathan Taylor, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor still leads the league in rushing, but his lead has been shrinking in recent weeks.
Since putting up 244 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in Berlin, Taylor has 143 yards and no touchdowns in two games since the bye week. He did take a step forward last week with 85 yards after being held to 58 in Kansas City, though.
It won't get easier on Sunday against the Jaguars. Jacksonville boasts the best run defense in the league with just 82.4 rushing yards against per game. The best running back in the league against the best run defense will be a key matchup to watch.
Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
The Colts have struggled on the road this season while the Jaguars have been a strong home team, and recent form also goes in Jacksonville's favor.
Maybe Indianapolis can flip a switch and get things going in Jacksonville, but I’ll take the home underdogs outright in this battle of 8-4 teams.
Pick: Jaguars moneyline (+105)
