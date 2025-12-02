SI

Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts head into Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

Ryan Gilbert

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts head into Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The surprisingly red-hot Jaguars host the suddenly cold Colts in a Week 14 matchup. 

The Jags have won three straight and four of their last five to get to 8-4, while the Colts have lost two straight and three of four to fall to 8-4.

Will those recent trends continue on Sunday afternoon?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 14. 

Colts vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Colts -1.5 (-110)
  • Jaguars +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Colts: -125
  • Jaguars: +105

Total

  • 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Colts vs. Jaguars How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, December 7
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Everbank Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Colts record: 8-4
  • Jaguars record: 8-4

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

  • The Colts are 7-4-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars are 7-4-1 against the spread this season.
  • The OVER is 6-6 in the Colts' games this season.
  • The OVER is 6-6 in the Jaguars' games this season.
  • The Colts are 3-2 against the spread on the road this season.
  • The Jaguars are 4-2 against the spread at home this season.

Colts vs. Jaguars Injury Reports

Colts Injury Report

  • Sauce Gardner – doubtful
  • Jaylon Carlies – injured reserve

Jaguars Injury Report

  • Travon Walker – out
  • Patrick Mekari – out
  • Chuma Edoga – out

Colts vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch

Jonathan Taylor, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor still leads the league in rushing, but his lead has been shrinking in recent weeks. 

Since putting up 244 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in Berlin, Taylor has 143 yards and no touchdowns in two games since the bye week. He did take a step forward last week with 85 yards after being held to 58 in Kansas City, though.

It won't get easier on Sunday against the Jaguars. Jacksonville boasts the best run defense in the league with just 82.4 rushing yards against per game. The best running back in the league against the best run defense will be a key matchup to watch.

Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick

The Colts have struggled on the road this season while the Jaguars have been a strong home team, and recent form also goes in Jacksonville's favor.

Maybe Indianapolis can flip a switch and get things going in Jacksonville, but I’ll take the home underdogs outright in this battle of 8-4 teams.

Pick: Jaguars moneyline (+105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

