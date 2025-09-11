Commanders vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can GB Cover?)
The Green Bay Packers dominated the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, and they’ll look to knock off another potential playoff team in the NFC on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders come to town on Thursday fresh off of a double-digit win over the New York Giants where they allowed just six points.
Washington enters this game as a 3.5-point underdog, but both of these teams covered the spread in their wins in Week 2. So, who has the edge on Thursday night?
Let’s dive into this Thursday night clash between NFC playoff contenders.
Commanders vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders +3.5 (-115)
- Packers -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +150
- Packers: -180
Total
- 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
There has been very little movement in the odds for this game since opening, although movement on the Commanders to cover (now -115) and the UNDER (also -115) shows that some money has been coming in on those sides ahead of Thursday’s kickoff.
Green Bay is a rightful favorite in this one, as it is 39-12 straight up at home under Matt LaFleur.
Commanders vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, I picked the Packers to win and cover in our betting preview at SI, and SI NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan backed that up with a pick in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week:
There might not be another team I was impressed with more in Week 1 than the Green Bay Packers. They cruised past the Detroit Lions, racking up a Net Yards per Play of +1.9, and looked solid in every facet of the game.
Despite the Commanders getting the job done in Week 1 against the Giants, I'm still not sold on this team, and I'm willing to bet on us seeing some regression from them after their unbelievable run in 2024. Their holes on defense will be exploited by a dynamic Packers offense, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Green Bay run away with this game on Thursday Night Football.
As I mentioned earlier, Green Bay has thrived at home under Matt LaFleur, and I can’t take too much away from the Commanders beating a bad Giants team with Russell Wilson at quarterback.
Green Bay should win this game, and I’ll bet on it to cover even though this spread has moved through the key number of three.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 24, Commanders 20
