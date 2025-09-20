Cowboys vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Dallas Undervalued on Road)
The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off of an overtime win against the New York Giants in Week 2, and they find themselves as road favorites in Week 3 against the winless Chicago Bears.
Ben Johnson’s first season in Chicago is off to a rough start, as his team blew a double-digit lead in Week 1 and then proceeded to get blown out by 31 points in Week 2. Yikes.
Caleb Williams is still working through some kinks in his game, and Vegas appears to be cooling on the Bears, who were originally set as favorites in this matchup.
Can Dak Prescott and the Cowboys get over .500 with a road win? Their defense will need to be a lot better after allowing 34 points to Russell Wilson in Week 2.
Cowboys vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys -1.5 (-102)
- Bears +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -115
- Bears: -105
Total
- 50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Bears opened as favorites in this game, but the line has moved in favor of the Cowboys over the course of the week.
Dallas is 1-1 this season, but it has looked exponentially better than a Chicago team that allowed 52 points in Week 2 and hasn't played well over its last six quarters.
Cowboys vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s taking the OVER in this matchup in his Road to 272 column:
Earlier in this article, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER between the Steelers and Patriots, based on how bad their two defenses are. Let's take that reasoning and move it one step further, and you'll have the Cowboys and Bears. They rank 30th and 32nd in opponent yards per play. The Cowboys have given up 6.4 yards per play and allowed a 36-year-old Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards and three touchdowns against them. Meanwhile, the Bears' defense has given up 7.1 yards per play and let the Lions put up a 50 burger against them.
The Cowboys' offense has looked electric with a healthy Dak Prescott and George Pickens at receiver. The only question mark in this game is the offense for the Bears, but I have enough faith in Caleb Williams that he can move the ball against this Cowboys' secondary.
Dallas’ offense hung 37 points on the Giants in Week 2, and it should have a field day against a Bears team that has been pretty shaky on both sides of the ball this season.
Chicago is 28th in EPA/Play on offense and 26th in EPA/Play on defense. The Bears are going to fall to 0-3 on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 31, Bears 23
