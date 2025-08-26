Cubs vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 26
The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants were off on Monday night, but they will return to action on Tuesday to open up a three-game set in the Bay Area.
Chicago appears to be a lock to make the playoffs, sitting at -20000 to make the postseason in the latest odds at DraftKings, and it finds itself as a road favorite on Tuesday night.
The Giants, meanwhile, are on the outside of the playoff picture in the National League and likely will remain there barring a massive run over the final weeks of the regular season.
On Tuesday, All-Star Matthew Boyd will look to build on an already impressive 2025 season for the Cubs against San Francisco right-hander Justin Verlander. The Giants have struggled in Verlander’s starts this season (5-17), and he has just one win to his name in 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s series opener.
Cubs vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+123)
- Giants +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -143
- Giants: +118
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -103)
Cubs vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd (12-6, 2.61 ERA)
- San Francisco: Justin Verlander (1-10, 4.64 ERA)
Cubs vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA, MARQ
- Cubs record: 76-55
- Giants record: 63-68
Cubs vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matthew Boyd UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
This is a pretty simple prop bet for Boyd, who has given up four or fewer hits in 13 of his 25 starts in the 2025 season.
The lefty has a great matchup against a Giants team that ranks dead last in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching.
Even though Boyd has allowed a .246 opponent batting average on the road this season, I will trust him to keep this struggling Giants team in check in the early innings on Tuesday.
Cubs vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared why the Cubs are a great bet as road favorites with Boyd on the mound in SI Betting’s MLB best bets:
The Cubbies open their series with the Giants on Tuesday, and All-Star Matthew Boyd (2.61 ERA) will take on veteran Justin Verlander (4.64 ERA), who has struggled a bit in his first season in San Francisco.
In 22 starts, Verlander has led the Giants to just a 5-17 record, and San Francisco is fading in the NL playoff picture with just over a month of games left. Verlander has been up and down this month, posting two outings with no earned runs allowed, but he’s also allowed five and seven earned runs in his two other starts.
The Giants have dropped five outings in a row from the veteran, and it’s going to be tough to trust him against a Cubs team that ranks in the top 10 in MLB in OPS and runs scored in 2025.
Meanwhile, Boyd has a perfect matchup, as the Giants are dead last amongst MLB teams in batting average against left-handed pitching.
While Boyd has led the Cubs to a 1-3 record in his August starts, the All-Star has given up three or fewer runs in 22 of his 25 outings, and he held the Giants to just two runs across six innings in a win earlier this season.
I’ll back Chicago as a road favorite on Tuesday night.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-143 at DraftKings)
