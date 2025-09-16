Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 16
The Chicago Cubs are on the brink of locking up a playoff spot in the National League, and they’ll take on the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates (losers of nine of their last 10) on Tuesday night.
Paul Skenes (1.92 ERA) is on the mound for Pittsburgh against Chicago’s Cade Horton (2.70 ERA) in what could be the first of many battles between two elite young arms in the NL Central.
Skenes has led the Pirates to wins in four of his last five starts, but a lack of run support has crushed the righty in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, Horton has posted an insane 0.84 ERA since the All-Star break, leading the Cubbies to a 7-3 record in his last 10 starts.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NL Central battle on Tuesday night.
Cubs vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-209)
- Pirates -1.5 (+169)
Moneyline
- Cubs: +104
- Pirates: -126
Total
- 7 (Over -103/Under -118)
Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Cade Horton (10-4, 2.70 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes (10-9, 1.92 ERA)
Cubs vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet PT, MARQ
- Cubs record: 86-64
- Pirates record: 65-86
Cubs vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cade Horton UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-147)
Horton has allowed just 28 hits over his last 10 starts (53.1 innings of work), and now he gets to face a Pirates team that ranks 28th in MLB in batting average and dead last in runs scored.
Horton has given up four or fewer hits in nine of his 10 starts since the All-Star break, and he held Pittsburgh to just three hits in 5.2 innings earlier this season. He’s a great target in what should be a pitcher’s duel on Tuesday.
Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why bettors should trust these young starters:
Two of the best young pitchers in the National League face off on Tuesday evening, as Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on Horton and the Chicago Cubs.
Horton has been lights out since the All-Star break, posting a 0.84 ERA across 10 starts. He’s allowed just five earned runs and 28 hits in 53.1 innings of work, pushing his season-long ERA down to 2.70.
Overall, Horton has allowed three or fewer runs in 17 of his 21 outings in the 2025 season. So, I love backing him to keep this game low-scoring early against a Pirates offense that ranks dead last in MLB in runs scored in 2025.
On the other side, Skenes has a 1.92 ERA for the entire 2025 season, allowing two or fewer runs in 25 of his 30 outings this season. Against the Cubs, Skenes has allowed just three runs in 10.0 innings (two starts) this season.
I’ll take the bullpens out of play in this matchup and expect a pair of shutdown outings from these young arms on Tuesday night.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
