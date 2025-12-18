Is Davante Adams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Seahawks)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams aggravated his hamstring injury in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.
Now, he's listed as doubtful on a short week against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. The Rams wideout was unable to practice early in the week, and the team clearly wants to make sure he's healthy for the playoffs rather than risking him on Thursday night.
Adams' injury has caused a ton of odds movement in this matchup, as the total has dropped two points since opening at 45.5 and the Rams have flipped back and forth from 1.5-point favorites to 1.5-point underdogs.
There are a ton of playoff implications in this game, even though Los Angeles has already clinched a spot. With a win, the Rams would have a one-game lead and the tiebreaker over Seattle with just two games to play.
With a loss, the Rams would fall out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC West. So, not having Adams is a major blow to Matthew Stafford and this L.A. offense.
This season, Adams has 60 catches (on 114 targets) for 789 yards and 14 scores, leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns. Can the Rams replace his production in this divisional battle?
Best Rams Prop Bet vs. Seahawks
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer props for this game, and he has an interesting target with Adams (arguably the best red-zone threat in the NFL) likely to miss Thursday's battle.
Colby Parkinson has emerged as one of the Rams’ red-zone threats in recent weeks. He has 17 red-zone targets on the season, behind only Davante Adams’ 32, but the tight end outpaced the wideout with three targets to two in each of the last two games.
Parkinson is coming off a two-touchdown game against the Lions for scores in back-to-back weeks. While he only has six touchdowns on the season, all of them have come in his last six games.
Seattle has allowed five tight ends to score this season, including Parkinson back in Week 11.
