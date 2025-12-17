Rams vs. Seahawks Total Keeps Dropping Amidst Davante Adams Injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams did not practice on Tuesday due to hamstring and knee injuries, and his status for Thursday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks is in serious doubt.
Adams has been one of the best red zone targets in the NFL this season, and his potential absence has impacted the odds for the Rams vs. Seahawks matchup, even though Rams head coach Sean McVay has yet to rule the star receiver out.
After the Rams opened up as 1.5-point favorites with the total at 45.5 on Sunday night, things have shifted quite a bit at DraftKings Sportsbook over the last few days.
Let's start with the total.
On Monday, oddsmakers shifted things down a point from 45.5 to 44.5 with Adams banged up, a sign that they were expecting him to miss this game. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has reported that Adams is unlikely to suit up on Thursday, but Wednesday's final injury report will officially reveal his status for this NFC West battle.
Now, as of Wednesday morning, the total has ticked down to 43.5 points at DraftKings with Adams missing Tuesday's practice. In addition to that, the spread has changed as well.
After the Rams began the week as favorites in this game, oddsmakers have since flipped the odds, moving the Seahawks to 1.5-point favorites at home. Los Angeles is 10-3 against the spread as a favorite this season, but it has only played one game where it closed as an underdog.
Both of these teams are -110 on the moneyline as of Wednesday morning.
Adams' impact can't be understated, especially with how much the odds have moved in this matchup. The star receiver has 60 catches (on 114 targets) for 789 yards and 14 scores, leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns. He's appeared in all 14 of the Rams' games to date, but his status going forward is a little murky since he's dealing with a soft tissue injury.
Ultimately, it seems that this game will end up in a pick'em on the moneyline, but the Seahawks are gaining a little steam in the betting market with Adams injured. As of Wednesday morning, 69 percent of the spread bets are on the Rams at DraftKings while 75 percent of the total bets are on this game to go OVER 43.5 points.
