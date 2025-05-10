Derek Carr's Retirement Causes Saints Odds to Plummet
Surprising news hit the NFL world on Saturday morning as it was announced that New Orleans Saints quarterback, Derek Carr, is retiring, and as a result, their odds for the upcoming season have plummeted.
Carr had been undergoing medical evaluations this offseason, determining if he needed surgery or if he'd be able to rehab his shoulder enough to be able to play next season. Ultimately, it was determined that surgery would be necessary, and instead of undergoing the procedure, Carr has decided to retire.
Few people expected the Saints to be competitive this season, even with Carr under center, but now that he officially won't be on their roster, the betting market is calling the Saints the worst team in the NFL based on Super Bowl odds.
Saints Super Bowl Odds Following Carr Retirement
- Before Carr retirement: +20000
- After Carr retirement: +25000
During the Draft, the Saints were tied with the likes of the Browns, Titans, Giants, and Jets as having the worst odds to win Super Bowl 60. Now, they're dead last with the longest odds amongst all 32 NFL teams. The rest of the betting odds don't look good for them either:
- Odds to win NFC: +12000
- Odds to win NFC South: +800
- Odds to make playoffs: +490
- Win total: 6.5 (Over +135/Under -160)
The Saints' quarterback room now consists of Spencer Rattle, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough. With Carr now retired, Shough is likely in the driver's seat to be the starting quarterback for the Saints this season. FanDuel has his Offensive Rookie of the Year odds set at +1400.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
