Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 25
The Milwaukee Brewers are 31 games over .500 entering Monday night’s matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they’re in the driver’s seat to earn the top seed in the playoffs in the National League.
Milwaukee is a major favorite at the best betting sites on Monday night, as righty Brandon Woodruff (2.47 ERA) gets the start against Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez (5.40 ERA).
E-Rod has struggled a bit in the 2025 season, and I think he’s a pitcher to fade in the prop market – more on that later – in this matchup.
Milwaukee has a major lead in the NL Central, but should bettors lay the price on the moneyline with the Brew Crew tonight?
Here’s my pick and the latest odds for Monday’s series opener.
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-142)
- Brewers -1.5 (+117)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: +149
- Brewers: -183
Total
- 8 (Over -113/Under -108)
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7, 5.40 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (4-1, 2.47 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 25
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSWI, ARID
- Diamondbacks record: 64-67
- Brewers record: 81-50
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Yelich is worth a look to go deep on Monday night:
Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has given up 21 home runs in 22 starts this season, and he’s an ideal fade candidate on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
While the Brewers don’t have a perfect right-handed hitting target against Rodriguez, I do like outfielder Christian Yelich (a lefty) in this matchup.
Yelich has been hot as of late, hitting .346 with five home runs over the last two weeks, pushing his season total to 26 long balls. He’s only hitting .244 against lefties, but he’s homered four times in limited at bats.
Rodriguez isn’t the only player to fade in this matchup either. The D-Backs have one of the worst bullpens in MLB, ranking 26th in ERA (4.79) and they’ve allowed 55 homers in 2025.
Yelich’s hot bat is worth trusting – especially at +450 odds – on Monday night.
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Woodruff missed the start of the season with an injury, but he’s made eight starts and has been lights out for the Brew Crew since early July.
In Woodruff’s outings, the Brewers are 7-1 this season, and he has yet to allow more than three earned runs in a single start.
Meanwhile, the D-Backs are just 10-12 in Rodriguez’s outings, and he’s allowed four or more runs in half of them (11). On top of that, E-Rod has an expected ERA of just 4.27 this season, which ranks in the 34th percentile amongst MLB pitchers.
I’m not going to overthink this matchup, especially with the Brewers at home, where they are 43-22 straight up this season.
Give me Milwaukee to move to 32 games over .500 with a win tonight.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-183 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
