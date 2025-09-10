Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 10
Don’t look now, but the San Francisco Giants are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are just two games out of a wild card spot in the National League heading into Wednesday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona is also in a fight for that final wild card spot (4.5 games back), but losing the first two games of this early-week series to San Francisco has certainly set it back.
The D-Backs will look to get back on track with veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (5.22 ERA) on the mound on Wednesday’s against San Fran’s Carson Seymour (4.25 ERA).
Oddsmakers have nearly set this game as a pick’em with the Giants sitting at -115 on the moneyline at some of the best betting sites.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this NL West battle as the playoff chase heats up.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+153)
- Giants +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: -105
- Giants: -115
Total
- 8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-8, 5.22 ERA)
- San Francisco: Carson Seymour (1-2, 4.25 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 10
- Time: 3:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA, ARID
- D-Backs record: 72-74
- Giants record: 74-71
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matt Chapman to Hit a Home Run (+491)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Chapman is worth a look against Arizona:
San Francisco Giants star Matt Chapman is at nearly 5/1 to leave the yard on Wednesday afternoon, and I think he’s a great value bet against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Chapman is taking on Eduardo Rodriguez, who has given up 21 home runs in 25 appearances this season while posting a 5.22 ERA.
Over the last week (six games), Chapman is hitting .476 with three homers, making him one of the hottest hitters in baseball. This hot stretch has been even longer than the last week, as the Giants star has a .327 batting average and five homers over the last 28 days.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
This starting pitching matchup is perfect for an OVER, as Rodriguez has struggled all season long, allowing four or more runs in 12 of his 25 outings.
While E-Rod had a solid start against Boston in his last appearance, I’m not sold on him keeping that going since he ranks in the 32nd percentile in expected ERA and the 29th percentile in expected batting average against.
The Giants have a similar issue with Seymour, who is making his third start of the season after spending most of the campaign as a reliever. Seymour has a 4.25 ERA, but his expected ERA is over two runs higher (6.44) so far this season.
Plus, Arizona has one of the worst bullpens in the league, ranking 26th in bullpen ERA (4.77) in 2025.
I expect both offenses to thrive in this series finale on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-103 at DraftKings)
