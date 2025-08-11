Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 11
Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are 2.5 games out of a wild card spot in the American League, but they are favored at many of the best betting sites to pick up a win in their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
Eovaldi has a 0.47 ERA since July 1, and he’s looking to improve upon an impressive record so far this season at home against an Arizona team that sold off some major pieces at the deadline.
The D-Backs are well out of a wild card spot in the National League, but they have won three games in a row heading into this series opener.
Ryne Nelson (3.20 ERA this season) is on the mound for Arizona and will aim to play spoiler to Texas’ playoff chances.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-164)
- Rangers -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: +138
- Rangers: -168
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.20 ERA)
- Texas: Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 1.38 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 11
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, ARID
- Diamondbacks record: 57-61
- Rangers record: 60-59
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nathan Eovaldi UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+110)
I love this prop at plus money on Monday, as Eovaldi has allowed just two earned runs in total over his last six starts, and he has 14 outings (out of 19) with one or fewer earned runs allowed.
The Rangers righty has a 1.38 ERA overall this season, and he’s lowered his WHIP to 0.84 after allowing just one hit across eight innings in a start against the New York Yankees.
The two-time All-Star is looking to keep up his insane numbers since coming off the injured list, and I think he’s worth a look in the prop market – and to win the Rangers this game – on Monday.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Rangers are a great bet with Eovaldi on the mound:
Nathan Eovaldi has been lights out for the Texas Rangers this season, and I think he’s a great pitcher to back on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona has won three games in a row, but its moves at the deadline suggest that the team isn’t exactly looking to compete for a playoff spot in a loaded National League. Ryne Nelston (tonight’s starter) has been solid in 2025, posting a 3.20 ERA, but his advanced numbers are suspect.
Nelson has an expected ERA of 4.05 (43rd percentile) and an expected batting average against of .257 (34th percentile).
Not only that, but the D-Backs have one of the worst bullpens in MLB (4.86 ERA), which could come back to bite them in the late innings.
Eovaldi has led the Rangers to a 12-7 record in his outings, and he’s allowed just two earned runs and 22 hits over his last 38.2 innings of work (0.47 ERA). He’s a must bet at home, where the Rangers are 36-24 this season.
Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-168 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
