Dolphins vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Buffalo Should Dominate)
The Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a nightmare start in the 2025 season, allowing 33 points in back-to-back games on their way to an 0-2 start.
Now, they have to face one of the best offenses in football on a short week as they look to avoid a third loss in a row.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are massive favorites at home against Miami after a 20-point blowout win over the New York Jets in Week 2.
The Bills are 2-0 and 100 percent in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, Miami is under fire from just about everywhere, with head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier both on the hot seat.
Can the Dolphins pull off an upset to get their season back on track?
Using the latest odds and analysis for this game, here’s how I’m predicting the Dolphins-Bills matchup on Thursday Night Football.
Dolphins vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dolphins +12.5 (-108)
- Bills -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: +550
- Bills: -800
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The odds have moved slightly in this matchup, as the Bills were favored by 13 points in this game, but the line has come down to Buffalo -12.5.
This game also features one of the highest totals of the week, as both of these teams have allowed 50 or more points through their first two games of the regular season.
Dolphins vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, I shared in our betting preview for this game at SI Betting why I’m trusting the Bills to cover at home:
Buffalo has only lost three games at home since the start of the 2022 season, and it’s already shown that it can play a shoutout and win like it did in Week 1 against the Ravens.
Miami is 0-2 against the spread, failing to cover as a slight road underdog in Week 1 and a home favorite in Week 2. Mike McDaniel’s team appears to be going nowhere fast, as the defense is extremely leaky in the secondary after moving from Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer in the offseason.
Buffalo’s defense didn’t look great in Week 1, but it held the Jets to just 10 points in Week 2 and controlled the game from the jump.
Even though Miami’s offense was more explosive against New England, it only scored 20 points on offense (one touchdown came from a punt return).
I’m not wavering on this pick, especially with the odds slightly moving in Miami’s favor since opening with the Bills as 13-point favorites.
Buffalo has one of the best offenses in the NFL, and Miami has given up 33 points in back-to-back games. Unless the Dolphins defense completely flips the script in Week 3 – which will be tough on a short week – this has all the makings of a blowout win for the Bills.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 20
