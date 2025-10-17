Dolphins vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Take the Under)
The Cleveland Browns host the Miami Dolphins in a game that probably won’t be on many TVs across the country.
These teams are both 1-5 through six weeks, but Miami has kept it close in its last two games. Cleveland, though, is coming off a 23-9 loss in Pittsburgh.
The oddsmakers have the Browns as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup.
Dolphins vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins +2.5 (+100)
- Browns -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: +120
- Browns: -142
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has moved up a point since the odds opened for this game, but the total has come down a point.
Which team will pick up its second win of the season on Sunday?
Dolphins vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 252 column:
Speaking of dysfunctional locker rooms, the Dolphins might be in the worst situation in the NFL despite having a win on the season. Their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has spoken about players not showing up for "players only" meetings, and their head coach, Mike McDaniel, talks to the media like he's just gotten back from the front lines.
There's not much to praise the Browns for offensively, but at least their defense has been strong to start the season. Their pass rush has been effective, and they rank inside the top 10 in most metrics. Meanwhile, the Dolphins' defense is in the bottom three in the league, including 31st in opponent EPA and DVOA. That will set up rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to have by far the easiest matchup he's had through his first few starts.
I don’t think you can look any way but the Browns here at home. They at least have a strong defense, and a running game that can further shield their rookie gunslinger.
But it’s going to be ugly.
Final Score Prediction: Browns 20, Dolphins 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.