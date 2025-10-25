Dolphins vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The Miami Dolphins are on the verge of imploding with a 1-6 record on the season, a quarterback who has struggled mightily, and a head coach who has seemingly lost his locker room. In Week 8, they hit the road to take on the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons, who are looking to bounce back from a bad loss to the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but in this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets for this interconference showdown.
Dolphins vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets
- Tua Tagovailoa Longest Completion UNDER 32.5 Yards (-120) via DraftKings
- Michael Penix to Throw an Interception (+130) via FanDuel
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown (+140) via BetMGM
Tua Tagovailoa Longest Completion UNDER 32.5 Yards (-120)
Tua Tagovailoa's longest completion to be UNDER 32.5 yards is my No. 3-ranked player prop this week:
Tua Tagovailoa's days as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins may be numbered. Betting against him seems to be a strong strategy, and the way I'm going to do it is to bet the UNDER on his longest completion of the game against the Falcons. Tagovailoa has the sixth-lowest intended air yards per pass attempt in the NFL at 6.7. He has also completed a pass of over 30 yards in just three of his games. Now, he has to face a Falcons defense that has allowed the fewest pass plays of 20+ yards (eight) and only two pass plays of 40+ yards.
Michael Penix to Throw an Interception (+130)
My best player prop this week is for Michael Penix Jr. to throw an interception:
Michael Penix Jr. leads the NFL in bad throw percentage, with 25% of his throws being considered "bad". Despite that, he has only thrown three interceptions this season. If he continues to throw that many bad throws every game, his interceptions are going to skyrocket. At +125 odds, this is a great bet for Penix Jr. to throw a pick.
Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown (+140)
The Dolphins' run defense is one of the worst in the NFL, allowing 5.2 yards per carry and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game. While Bijan Robinson is the primary option out of the backfield for the Falcons, Tyler Allgeier is still live to score a touchdown any week. He already has three rushing touchdowns this season, which is more than Robinson, who has scored only two.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!