Dream vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
There isn’t a team in the WNBA hotter than the Las Vegas Aces, as they’ve won seven games in a row and nine of their last 10, thrusting themselves into the championship conversation.
After a slow start to the season, the Aces are now seven games over .500 and just 1.5 games back of the No. 2-seeded Atlanta Dream – their opponent on Tuesday night.
Atlanta has been awesome in the 2025 season, taking a major step forward from the 2024 campaign when it finished with the eighth and final playoff spot in the W. However, the Dream are down starting guard Jordin Canada (hamstring) in this matchup, and that could limit their ceiling on the road against the Aces.
Las Vegas is an impressive 12-5 at home this season, and star A’ja Wilson is playing at an MVP level right now, averaging 26.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3 during the team’s winning streak.
Wilson, as a result, has skyrocketed in the odds to win MVP this season.
Can she lead Vegas to an eighth-straight win on Tuesday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my prediction, and a player prop to bet for this battle between two Finals contenders.
Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dream +2.5 (-110)
- Aces -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: +120
- Aces: -142
Total
- 164 (Over -112/Under -108)
Dream vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Dream record: 22-12
- Aces record: 21-14
Dream vs. Aces Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Dream vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson UNDER 12.5 Rebounds (-135)
Wilson has been on fire over her last seven games, but I think this prop is a little too high against a Dream team that is No. 1 in the WNBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Wilson grabbed 12 boards in her lone matchup with Atlanta this season, but she’s only recorded 13 or more rebounds nine times in 31 games. In fact, Wilson has more games with fewer than nine rebounds (15) than she does with 13 or more.
The star forward is likely going to have a big game given her recent play, but I think this number has been juiced up too much against a strong rebound team like Atlanta.
Dream vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Aces will continue their winning streak on Tuesday night:
The Aces started the season slow, but they’ve gotten red hot at the right time, winning seven games in a row and nine of their last 10 to pull within 1.5 games of the No. 2 seed.
With A’ja Wilson playing at an MVP level – she’s averaging over 26 points and 13 rebounds per game during this seven-game streak – the Aces are going to be tough to stop, especially at home.
This season, Las Vegas is 12-5 at Michelob Ultra Arena and just 9-9 on the road.
Now, Atlanta has been impressive all season long, but I’m worried about the Dream on the road with guard Jordin Canada out of the lineup. Canada is dealing with a hamstring injury, and losing her certainly wakes the Dream attack a bit.
These teams are No. 2 (Atlanta) and No. 3 (Las Vegas) in net rating over their last 10 games, but the Aces’ numbers at home (+3.7 net rating, third in offensive rating) are too enticing to pass up.
I think they will extend the winning streak to eight games on Tuesday night.
Pick: Aces Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
