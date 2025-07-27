Dream vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 27
The Minnesota Lynx are red hot out of the All-Star break, extending their winning streak to four games while opening up a four-game cushion on the No. 2 seed New York Liberty.
On Sunday, the Lynx are favored at home against the Atlanta Dream, who are without star guard Rhyne Howard (knee) for the rest of the month.
Atlanta is coming off a road win over the Phoenix Mercury in its last game, but it is set as a major underdog at many of the best betting sites in this matchup.
The Lynx have yet to lose a game at home in the regular season (14-0), and they enter this game relatively healthy, as only Karlie Samuelson (out for the season) is listed on the team’s injury report.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s fifth and final matchup in the W.
Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +8 (-105)
- Lynx -8 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dream: +320
- Lynx: -410
Total
- 159 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Dream record: 14-10
- Lynx record: 22-4
Dream vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Rhyne Howard – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Dream vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray 23+ Points and Rebounds (-130)
All-Star wing Allisha Gray is having a terrific 2025 season, averaging 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from 3-point range.
Gray has also been on fire with Howard out of the lineup, putting up 24 points and eight boards against the Las Vegas Aces and 28 points and seven rebounds against the Mercury in her last game.
The Dream star has 23 or more points and rebounds in seven of her last nine games, averaging 17.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game during that stretch. Gray should be able to hit this number against a Lynx team that is just eighth in the W in rebounding percentage this season.
Dream vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lynx are the bet to make on Sunday:
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx are rolling.
They’ve won four games in a row to move to 22-4 in the regular season, and Minnesota has a 16-10 against the spread record – the best mark in the W.
At home, the Lynx have been unbeatable, going 14-0 straight up with their only loss coming in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Indiana Fever, which doesn’t count to their regular-season record.
Minnesota leads the W in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating, and it has posted an insane +21.3 net rating at home this season.
That’s going to be tough to deal with for the Atlanta Dream, who are already down Howard – arguably the team’s best scorer. While Allisha Gary has been great for Atlanta this season, I’m not sure this team has enough firepower to upset the Lynx on Sunday.
Atlanta is just 6-7 on the road this season, and it has dropped six of its last 10 games. I’ll lay the points with the Lynx, who have been money all season long at Target Center.
Pick: Lynx -8 (-115 at DraftKings)
