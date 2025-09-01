Dream vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 1
The Atlanta Dream are still in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the W, but they don’t have much of a lead over the No. 5 seed New York Liberty and are tied with the No. 4 seed Phoenix Mercury entering Monday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun.
Atlanta is a double-digit road favorite at the best betting sites for this matchup, as the Sun are one of the worst teams in the WNBA this season.
CT has just 10 wins in 2025, but it has been frisky as of late, winning five of its last 10 matchups.
That has pushed the Sun out of the worst record in the W, but can they play spoiler against this Dream squad?
Atlanta has one of the best offenses in the league, and it had a ton ti play for over the next few weeks as it tries to earn the best seed possible in a crowded top five in the W.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this afternoon matchup on Labor Day.
Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dream -10 (-115)
- Sun +10 (-105)
Moneyline
- Dream: -550
- Sun: +410
Total
- 159.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dream vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC SPORTS BOSTON, PeachtreeTV
- Dream record: 25-14
- Sun record: 10-29
Dream vs. Sun Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – questionable
Sun Injury Report
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa – questionable
- Bria Hartley – out
Dream vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-154)
This season, Gray is averaging 5.4 rebounds per game, and she has a great matchup on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun.
Connecticut ranks 11th in opponent rebounds per game and 12th in rebounding percentage this season, allowing Gray to grab six boards in their lone meeting.
Gray has five or more boards in 10 of her 17 games since the All-Star break, and she only has three games during that stretch with less than four boards, giving her a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.
Dream vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the Sun to cover as double-digit dogs on Monday:
The Sun have just 10 wins in the 2025 season, but they have been pretty solid against the spread, going 22-17 this season.
While Connecticut started the season with an awful record and net rating, it has posted the seventh-best net rating in the WNBA (-1.5) over its last 10 games, winning five of those matchup outright.
CT also has an outright win over the Dream (back on June 6) at home this season. There’s not doubt that the Sun have been a better team at home (6-13) than on the road (4-16) in the 2025 campaign.
I do believe that Atlanta should be favored in this game, but asking the Dream to cover a double-digit spread on the road is a lot. Atlanta is 23-15-1 against the spread in 2025 – one of the better marks in the W – and it is 12-8 on the road.
Still, this is a major number to cover, even for a Dream team with a net rating of +5.4 on the road this season, the second-best mark in the W.
I think CT can keep this afternoon matchup close, as these teams will play a few more times before the end of the regular season.
Pick: Sun +10 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
