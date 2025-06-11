Every NFL Team’s Odds to Win the NFC in the 2025 Season (Can Any Team Beat the Eagles?)
Dallas Cowboys
The start of mandatory minicamps marks us being two months out from the start of training camp, which means the 2025 NFL season is just around the corner.
That means it's time to start diving into the betting odds for the upcoming campaign. One of the betting markets available is the winner of the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have largely dominated the NFC the past six years, representing the conference in the Super Bowl in four of those six years.
Will we see the same teams contending in the NFC again in 2025? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
NFC Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Eagles +300
- Lions +475
- Commanders +900
- 49ers +1000
- Packers +1000
- Rams +1100
- Buccaneers +1300
- Vikings +1400
- Bears +1600
- Cowboys +2800
- Cardinals +2800
- Seahawks +2800
- Falcons +3500
- Panthers +6500
- Giants +9000
- Saints +13000
Eagles and Lions Top NFC Odds List
The Eagles sit as the betting favorites to win the NFC at +300, an implied probability of 25%. It makes a lot of sense that they'll go on another deep playoff run. They're returning the majority of their roster, including all of their offensive skill positions. Their young defense is likely to only get better as they take another step forward in their development.
The Eagles' top competitor, according to the odds, is the Detroit Lions. The Lions have been impressive in the regular season but have yet to put it all together in the postseason. They have some challenges they need to face in 2025, including rebounding after losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators as well as their starting center, Frank Ragnow, who surprisingly retired earlier this month.
Expect those two teams to once again battle it out for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Can 49ers Bounce Back in 2025?
The San Francisco 49ers took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime at Super Bowl 58 and were expected to be top contenders again in 2024, but everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. Injuries, close losses, and locker room drama led them to a 6-11 record.
They lost some pieces in the offseason, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but they still have plenty of weapons and will now have a fourth-place schedule in 2025, which will do nothing but benefit them.
At 10-1 to reclaim the NFC, they'll be a popular bounce-back candidate this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
