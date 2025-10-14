Falcons vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Atlanta Falcons are set to play in prime time for the second straight week when they head to the West Coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Week 7 edition of Sunday Night Football.
The Falcons all of a sudden look like one of the hottest teams in the NFC after upsetting the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills, on Monday night. Meanwhile, the injured 49ers are looking to bounce back after their 30-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this prime time matchup.
Falcons vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Falcons +2.5 (-114)
- 49ers -2.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Falcons +110
- 49ers -137
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-108)
- UNDER 47.5 (-123)
Falcons vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Falcons Record: 3-2
- 49ers Record: 4-2
Falcons vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Falcons' last five games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Falcons' last seven road games
- Falcons are 3-13 straight up in their last 16 games played in San Francisco
- 49ers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the 49ers' last five games
- 49ers are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games
- 49ers are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 7
Falcons vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - IR
- Clark Phillips III, CB - Questionable
- Darnell Mooney, WR - Questionable
- LaCale London, DE - Questionable
- Billy Bowman Jr., S - Questionable
49ers Injury Report
- Brock Purdy, QB - Questionable
- Jordan Watkins, WR - Questionable
- Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable
- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Questionable
- Fred Warner, LB - Out
Falcons vs. 49ers Key Players to Watch
- Bijan Robinson, RB - Atlanta Falcons
Despite already having a BYE week, the Falcons' star running back Bijan Robinson is leading the NFL in scrimmage yards with 822. If he keeps that pace, he'll not only set the record for the most scrimmage yards in an NFL season with 2,795 yards, but he'll do it in 16 games, the same number of games that Chris Johnson set the record in back in 2009. Robinson might just be the best player in the NFL this season.
Falcons vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Falcons on Sunday Night Football:
The San Francisco 49ers have continued to see their injuries pile up, and while they're expected to potentially get back George Kittle this weekend, some of their underlying numbers are still extremely concerning. For example, they're 21st in the NFL in DVOA and just 17th in Net Yards Per Play.
The Falcons are continuing to figure things out offensively, but their defense has quietly been one of the most effective in the NFL to begin the season. There's an argument to be made that they're still being undervalued in the betting market with the amount of weapons they have on offense and the numbers they've posted on defense to date.
I'll take them getting more than a field goal worth of points on Sunday Night Football.
Pick: Falcons +2.5 (-114) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
