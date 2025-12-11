Falcons vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can Bucs Right the Ship?)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to right the ship on a short week when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.
Tampa Bay has lost four of its last five games with the lone victory coming against the Cardinals, while the Falcons have lost seven of their last eight contests.
The oddsmakers have the Buccaneers as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 15 matchup.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Falcons +4.5 (-110)
- Buccaneers -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +190
- Buccaneers: -230
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There hasn’t been much news on either side, so it makes sense that neither the spread nor total have moved since the odds opened for this one.
Can the Buccaneers get back on track at home?
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Falcons' season is effectively over, and there are reports that the coaching staff has lost the locker room, which is bad news for their ability to win games in the final stretch of the season.
The Buccaneers' secondary has been bad this season and can be taken advantage of by a competent quarterback. Unfortunately, out of 42 quarterbacks who have thrown the ball 150+ times this season, Kirk Cousins ranks 40th in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected.
The Falcons' defense has already regressed significantly. The Buccaneers should have no trouble moving the ball against them, and with Tampa Bay needing this win on a short week on their home field, I'll lay the points with them.
Pick: Buccaneers -4.5 (-108) via DraftKings
I know that the Buccaneers haven’t played well recently, and it’s tough to win big on a short week, but I was a bit surprised to see this spread at only -4.5.
Atlanta is coming off a hapless 37-9 loss to the Seahawks, and the Bucs are still very much alive in the playoff race. They’ll put together a good home win on Thursday night.
Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 17
