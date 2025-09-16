Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Atlanta Falcons got back on track after a Week 1 loss, upsetting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.
In Week 3, the Falcons will play in their second divisional game of the young season, heading to Carolina to face the Panthers. Bryce Young and Co. have gotten off to a rough 0-2 start, failing to get past either the Cardinals or Jaguars in the first two weeks.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this NFC South showdown.
Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Falcons -5.5 (-105)
- Panthers +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Falcons -225
- Panthers +185
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-108)
- UNDER 43.5 (-112)
Falcons vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 21
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Falcons Record: 1-1
- Panthers Record: 0-2
Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Falcons are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Falcons' last 11 games
- Falcons are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games vs. NFC South opponents
- Panthers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Panthers' last six games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Panthers' last eight home games
Falcons vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - IR
- Casey Washington, WR - Questionable
- Jack Nelson, OT - Questionable
- Jamal Agnew, WR - Questionable
- A.J. Terrell Jr., CB - Questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable
- Austin Corbett, C - IR
- Robert Hunt, G - IR
- Damarri Mathis, CB - IR
- Jalen Coker, WR - IR
Falcons vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
- Michael Penix Jr., QB - Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. has looked solid in his first two starts in his first full season as a starter, but Falcons fans are still waiting for him to have a signature performance in a big win. He has completed 63.5% of passes for 433 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions through the first two weeks.
Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Falcons:
Falcons fans, myself included, had high hopes for this team this season, but it was largely based on their offense, which is loaded with weapons. What Falcons fans didn't expect was for their defense to be as strong as they are. They benefited from some injuries to the Vikings' offensive line on Sunday night, but they now lead the league in opponent EPA per Play (-0.131), rank fourth in opponent success rate, and have already racked up seven sacks. Their defensive rookies have been electric, and there was a lot to like from this team on Sunday night.
The Panthers, in the Bryce Young era, have had some level of success against the Falcons due to Young having time in the pocket to scramble, roll out, and buy time with his legs. The Falcons' newfound pass rush won't allow that to happen.
This Panthers team has not looked good through the first two weeks, and Young has regressed back to the version that was benched last season. The Falcons might run away with the win in this divisional matchup.
Pick: Falcons -5.5 (-105) via DraftKings
