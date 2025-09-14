Fever vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Playoffs Game 1
Caitlin Clark may not be returning for the Indiana Fever this season, but the team still made the playoffs in the 2025 season.
Indiana is the No. 6 seed in the W, and it has a tough first-round matchup with the Atlanta Dream (the No. 3 seed), who have won six games in a row entering Sunday’s Game 1.
Atlanta has the No. 2 net rating in the WNBA this season, and its core group of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, Jordina Canada, Brittney Griner and Naz Hillmon has been one of the best in the league.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Game 1 of this playoff series.
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever +7.5 (-110)
- Dream -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: +260
- Dream: -325
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Tied 0-0
Fever vs. Dream Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Damiris Dantas – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Fever vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
I love Kelsey Mitchell in the prop market (something I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column on Sunday), as the Fever are down so many players and need someone to carry the offense:
One of the best guards in the WNBA, Mitchell finished the regular season averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range.
Mitchell has taken a ton of shots at times this season, and she averaged 21.4 points per game in 21 games after the All-Star break.
Against Atlanta this season, Mitchell scored 24, 17, 11 and 25 points, and she closed out the regular season with 20 or more points in 13 of her final 21 games.
At just 18.5 points, I love Mitchell to clear this number in what feels like a must-win for the Fever if they want to have a chance to upset this Atlanta team in this series.
Fever vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Dream in a moneyline parlay with the Las Vegas Aces:
The Dream enter into the playoffs on a major winning streak, taking each of their last six games to earn the No. 3 seed and nearly take the No. 2 spot from the Aces.
Now, they are facing a banged up Indiana team that won’t have Caitlin Clark, Damiris Dantas, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and multiple other rotation players in this matchup.
Indiana did enough to make the playoffs, but the team is just 11-11 on the road in 2025 and posted a net rating of just +2.6 over the last 15 games of the season.
Atlanta had the second-best net rating in the W in the regular season, and it went 16-6 at home. I love this healthy Dream team to win this game with Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and others really taking a step forward throughout the 2025 campaign.
When it comes to just betting on this game, I lean with Atlanta to cover at home. Overall, the Dream are 28-15-1 against the spread in the 2025 season, and they have an insane +11.8 net rating at home.
They should be able to cover against a shorthanded Fever team.
Pick: Dream -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.